Saudi court blocks execution of man convicted of crime committed at 14
>> Ben Hubbard and Asmaa al-Omar, The New York Times
Published: 12 Nov 2021 03:58 PM BdST Updated: 12 Nov 2021 03:58 PM BdST
Saudi Arabia’s highest court has overturned the conviction of a Saudi man who was sentenced to death after a lower court found him guilty of robbing a jewelry store and killing a police officer when he was 14 years old, rights groups tracking the case said Thursday.
The conviction of the man, Abdullah al-Huwaiti, in 2019 drew criticism from rights advocates who said that he had confessed under duress and that the kingdom was violating international conventions that ban executions for crimes committed by minors.
Saudi state news media did not report on Wednesday's high court’s ruling, and a spokesperson for the Saudi Embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment.
But the case’s new turn, which at least temporarily removed al-Huwaiti, now 19, from death row, follows other legal moves by the kingdom to reduce the number of pending executions for crimes committed by minors.
In recent years, the kingdom has announced legal changes to address some of the criticisms long raised by human rights groups about its justice system as part of a broader overhaul spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a son of King Salman and the de facto ruler.
In 2018, King Salman set a maximum prison term of 10 years for crimes committed by minors, except for capital offenses. Last year, he decreed an end to such executions in cases whose sentences are set according to the discretion of judges.
But that ban did not apply to all types of cases, including al-Huwaiti’s, because the judges convicted him of crimes whose punishments are laid out in Islamic scriptures.
Al-Huwaiti’s mother announced the high court’s decision on Twitter on Wednesday, thanking God and posting a picture of her son with a photo filter and a picture of his lawyer.
On Thursday, two rights groups, Reprieve and the European Saudi Organization for Human Rights, issued statements confirming the court’s decision.
The ruling was expected to prompt a retrial in a lower court, but it was not immediately clear whether the evidence against al-Huwaiti would be reexamined and if prosecutors would continue to seek the death penalty or ask for a lesser punishment.
In the robbery, in Duba, on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast in 2017, a man dressed as a woman entered a jewelry store, shot and wounded two employees, stole more than $200,000 in gold, and shot and killed a police officer before escaping in the officer’s car. Surveillance footage of the robbery fueled outrage over the crime.
Prosecutors based their case against al-Huwaiti on evidence that included a DNA sample from the police car and a confession, according to court documents reviewed by The New York Times. But one investigator on the case questioned the quality of the evidence, and al-Huwaiti said he had confessed after interrogators beat him, deprived him of sleep and threatened to harm his family.
© 2021 The New York Times Company
- Abu Dhabi to introduce new secular family law
- Iran to play hardball at nuclear talks
- Indebted Gazan trudges to jail 17th time
- UAE foreign minister meets Assad
- Iran-backed militia staged drone attack on Iraqi PM
- Fears of wider instability in Iraq
- As Turkey chafes at Erdogan, he gets spikier abroad
- Iraqi PM survives drone attack
- Abu Dhabi's new secular family law steps up Gulf talent competition
- Wielding fresh leverage, Iran to play hardball at nuclear talks
- Long walk from freedom: indebted Gazan trudges to jail 17th time or 18th
- UAE foreign minister meets Assad, most senior Emirati visit to Syria since war began
- Iran wants US assurances it will never abandon nuclear deal if revived
- Iran-backed militia staged drone attack on Iraqi PM: officials
Most Read
- Badhon wins ‘best actress’ prize for ‘Rehana Maryam Noor’ at Asia Pacific Screen Awards
- Tribunal acquits all suspects in Raintree hotel rape case
- Bangladesh adds molnupiravir pills to its COVID arsenal. Who can buy it, from where?
- Wade blitz sends Australia into T20 World Cup final
- Voting comes to an end in violence-marred union council elections
- Investment in ‘creative economy’ will help achieve development: Hasina
- Dhaka airport to close for 8 hours every night from December to May for runway repairs
- Stocks soar in India, luring investors at home and abroad
- No fuzzy TV from Nov 30. Are there enough set-top boxes?
- On Delhi’s toxic river, prayers to a sun struggling to shine through smog