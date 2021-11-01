Houthi missile attack on mosque, religious school kills and injures 29 civilians in Yemen
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Nov 2021 09:28 AM BdST Updated: 01 Nov 2021 09:28 AM BdST
A Houthi ballistic missile attack on a mosque and a religious school killed and injured 29 civilians, including women and children, in the Yemeni province of Marib, the country's information minister said in a statement on Twitter on Monday.
Two ballistic missiles were used in the attack late on Sunday, Marib governor's office said in a statement.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility by the Iranian-backed Houthis.
Fighting between government forces and Houthis has escalated in recent months. The United Nations says some 10,000 people were displaced in September by fighting in Marib, the internationally recognised government's last northern stronghold. It is calling for a humanitarian corridor for aid.
The war in Yemen and ensuring economic collapse as well as restrictions on imports to Houthi-held areas have caused what the United Nations says is the world's biggest humanitarian crisis, with 16 million people facing starvation.
A coalition of forces led by Riyadh intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Iran-aligned Houthis ousted the Saudi-backed government from the capital Sanaa in late 2014. The Houthis say they are fighting a corrupt system and foreign aggression.
The Houthi movement said in October they had seized new territory in the energy-rich provinces of Shabwa and Marib, gains confirmed by sources, as it presses an offensive likely to further complicate international peace efforts.
- Explosion near Yemen's Aden airport kills 6
- Saudi finance official is missing from conference he hosts
- Israel moves ahead with thousands of settler homes
- Whose promised land? A journey into a divided Israel
- Turkey, West climb down from brink of diplomatic crisis
- Ex-Saudi spymaster calls on Biden administration for help
- US Palestinian mission in Jerusalem may not reopen: Israel
- Fleeing fighting, displaced Yemenis await help
- Explosion near Yemen's Aden airport kills at least six
- Saudi finance official is missing from conference he hosts
- Israel moves ahead with thousands of settler homes despite US opposition
- IS militants kills 11 in attack on Iraqi village
- Iran wanted US out of Afghanistan. It may be sorry the wish came true
- Whose promised land? A journey into a divided Israel
Most Read
- Cricketer Nasir, Tamima get bail in case over ‘illicit marriage’
- Magistrates apologise for Pori Moni remand decisions
- Shakib ruled out of T20 World Cup with hamstring injury in latest setback for Bangladesh
- Taliban's reclusive supreme leader appears, belying rumours of his death
- Bangladesh logs 6 virus deaths, 211 cases in a day
- COVID vaccine for school students at 8 centres in Dhaka
- Warne blasts Smith selection after England thump Australia
- Bangladesh signs $1.13bn deal with China for Dhaka-Ashulia expressway
- PM Hasina leaves for Glasgow to join COP26
- As vaccine protection wanes, some countries are rolling out booster doses. What is Bangladesh’s plan?