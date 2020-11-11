Four injured in blast at non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Nov 2020 05:28 PM BdST Updated: 11 Nov 2020 05:28 PM BdST
Four people were injured after a blast at a non-Muslim cemetery in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah, a Greek government official said on Wednesday.
"There was some sort of a blast at the non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah. There are four slightly injured, among them one Greek," the official told Reuters, declining to named.
The official did not provide further details.
More stories
- Iran FM calls on neighbours to cooperate
- UAE cancels lenient 'honour killing' penalties
- Quake death toll hits 100 in Turkey
- Turkey quake death toll hits 81
- A cafe in Yemen run by women, for women
- Saudi to abolish kafala system
- Saddam Hussein's top aide reported dead
- Lebanon’s ills are laid bare in Beirut port
Most Read
- Mind Aid hospital closed after killing of ASP Anisul, doctor arrested
- Inside Mind Aid, the hospital where ASP Anisul was beaten to death
- Bangladesh apparel industry fails to fashion an export revival in pandemic
- COVID-19 is a stark reminder that no one is safe until everyone is safe: Hasina
- Govt appoints new CMSD director after N95 mask scam
- Country singer Kenny Rogers dies aged 81
- Trump appointee stands between Biden’s team and a smooth transition
- Apple introduces new Macs with the first Apple chips
- How Pfizer vaccine could be cold comfort for some Asian nations
- In a first, Bangladesh seeks Interpol's help to arrest trafficking kingpins