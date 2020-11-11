Home > World > Middle East

Four injured in blast at non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah

Published: 11 Nov 2020 05:28 PM BdST Updated: 11 Nov 2020 05:28 PM BdST

Four people were injured after a blast at a non-Muslim cemetery in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah, a Greek government official said on Wednesday.

"There was some sort of a blast at the non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah. There are four slightly injured, among them one Greek," the official told Reuters, declining to named.

The official did not provide further details.

