Saudi Arabia allows citizens, residents to perform prayers in Al-Haram Mosque
Published: 18 Oct 2020 11:48 AM BdST Updated: 18 Oct 2020 11:48 AM BdST
Saudi Arabia allowed its citizens and residents inside the kingdom to perform prayers in one of the most holy religious sites in Islam, Al-Haram mosque in Mecca, for the first time in seven months, state television reported early on Sunday.
Earlier this month Saudi Arabia allowed citizens and residents to perform the Umrah pilgrimage at Islam's holiest sites, Mecca and Medina, after a seven-month pause due to coronavirus concerns.
