Saudi Arabia sentences 7 Islamist militants to death over killings of Shias
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Sep 2020 08:17 PM BdST Updated: 02 Sep 2020 08:17 PM BdST
A Saudi court has sentenced seven Islamic State militants to death over a 2014 shooting attack that killed eight Shia Muslims near the eastern city of al-Ahsa, state television reported on Wednesday.
In November 2014, three suspected members of the Sunni Muslim jihadist group opened fire on Shias who were celebrating Ashura, a holy festival in their calendar, in the village of Dalwa, killing eight people there.
Seven defendants were sentenced to death after their conviction while three others were handed 25-year jail terms each, the Ekhbariya channel said on Twitter.
Sunni militants have carried out many shootings and bombings in Saudi Arabia since 2014, soon after the then-Islamic State leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, summoned Saudi supporters to mount attacks at home instead of abroad in wars in Syria and Iraq.
Most of the attacks targeted minority Saudi Shias or state security officers, and were carried out by people who had sworn allegiance to Islamic State or were claimed by the militant group in online postings, Saudi authorities said.
Saudi Arabia had earlier barred its citizens from going to wage jihad (holy war) abroad, used its Sunni clergy to denounce Islamic State, imposed prison terms for supporting the group and joined US-led air strikes against IS in Syria.
- 7 militants sentenced to death in Saudi
- 3 die in two UAE restaurant blasts
- Saudi-led coalition destroys explosive-laden drone
- Young Lebanese show up to rebuild Beirut
- Gaza under lockdown after first local cases of virus
- Displaced Yemenis suffer as aid shortfall closes clinics
- Israel strikes Hezbollah posts in Lebanon
- Beirut faces mental health crisis after blast
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Digital marketplace Evaly halts online payments amid allegations of irregularities
- DCC admits relocating stray dogs is not a solution as rights activists seethe in anger
- Order to seize properties of Prothom Alo's Anisul Hoque, 5 others over student's death
- Blast kills three at Patenga-based Incontrade container depot
- Bangladesh moves to send workers to China, five more countries
- Everyone could be a carrier: Covering the pandemic in rural India
- India secures its east after western Himalaya clashes with China
- Bangladesh’s forex reserves cross $39bn for first time
- Google improves, expands its AI-enabled flood alerts for Bangladesh, India
- India accuses China of fresh 'provocative actions' at mountain border