Home > World > Middle East

Saudi Arabia to enforce nationwide 24-hour curfew for Eid holiday

  >>  Reuters

Published: 12 May 2020 11:58 PM BdST Updated: 13 May 2020 02:00 AM BdST

Previous Next
Saudi Arabia will enforce a countrywide 24-hour curfew during the five-day Muslim Eid-ul-Fitr holiday later this month to help stem the spread of the coronavirus, the interior ministry said on Tuesday.

The curfew will apply from May 23-May 27 following the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

Women shop at a shopping mall after the Saudi government eased a curfew and allowed stores to open, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 2, 2020. Reuters

Women shop at a shopping mall after the Saudi government eased a curfew and allowed stores to open, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 2, 2020. Reuters

Until then, commercial and business enterprises will remain open as they now are and people can move freely between 9am local time (0600 GMT) and 5pm, except in Makkah which remains under a full curfew, the statement published by state news agency SPA said.

Saudi Arabia had earlier imposed 24-hour curfews on most towns and cities but eased them for the start of Ramadan. It did not loosen the full isolation lockdowns implemented in some areas with high numbers of coronavirus infections.

The kingdom has so far recorded 42,925 cases of the COVID-19 respiratory disease and 264 deaths.

These are the highest numbers in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which together have recorded more than 107,000 cases and 582 deaths.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Saudi security officers stand in front of the Kaaba at empty Grand mosque, as a preventive measure against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during the holy month of Ramadan, in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia May 5, 2020. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS     

Saudi to impose curfew during Eid

Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, lit its 1.2 million lights to become the world's tallest donation box to buy meals for people hit by the impact of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 11, 2020. REUTERS

World's tallest building turned into virus charity box

Three Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) vessel, some of several to manoeuvre in what the US Navy says are

19 die in Iran naval accident

A view of oil tanks at Saudi Aramco's facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS

Saudi takes ‘painful’ austerity measures

FILE PHOTO: An Iranian national flag flutters during the opening ceremony of the 16th International Oil, Gas & Petrochemical Exhibition (IOGPE) in Tehran April 15, 2011. REUTERS/STR/File PhotoREUTERS/

Iran ready to swap prisoners with US: Khabaronline

Workers wearing protective face masks work on a residential construction site, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 14, 2020. REUTERS

Virus forces Gulf states to reckon with migrant labour

Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers stand guard at a check point near the Bagram Airbase north of Kabul, Afghanistan Apr 2, 2020. REUTERS

6 die in Afghanistan clash over aid

A Kuwaiti passenger holding his luggage walks by the police and civil aviation personnel upon his arrival from Amman at Kuwait Airport, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kuwait City, Kuwait April 21, 2020. Reuters

Kuwait imposes 20-day 'total curfew'

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.