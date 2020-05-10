Virus forces Persian Gulf states to reckon with migrant labour
>> Vivian Yee, The New York Times
Published: 10 May 2020 09:43 AM BdST Updated: 10 May 2020 10:37 AM BdST
The Kuwaiti talk show panelists were holding forth on an issue that the coronavirus has pushed to the forefront of national debate: Whether their tiny, oil-rich monarchy should rely as heavily as it does on foreign labourers, who have suffered most of the country’s infections and borne much of the cost of its lockdown.
“Go to malls in Kuwait — would you ever see a Kuwaiti working there?” said one guest, Ahmad Baqer. “No. They’re all different nationalities.”
Not long after, a South Asian man slipped into the camera frame, serving tea to each panelist from a tray. He appeared three times during the program, his presence unacknowledged except by one panelist who waved away a fresh cup.
In the Middle East’s wealthiest societies, the machinery of daily life depends on migrant labourers from Asia, Africa and poorer Arab countries — millions of “tea boys,” housemaids, doctors, construction workers, deliverymen, chefs, garbagemen, guards, hairdressers, hoteliers and more, who often outnumber the native population.
They support families back home by doing the jobs citizens cannot or will not take. But as oil revenues plummet, migrant labour camps become coronavirus hot spots and citizens demand that their governments protect them first, the pandemic has prompted a reckoning with the status quo.
Hostility toward foreigners is growing louder. So are questions about how to replace migrants with citizens and calls for reforming the way foreign labour is imported and treated.
For many of the Arab states’ foreign workers, who sent more than $124 billion to their home countries in 2017, the coronavirus’ fallout is bleakly straightforward.
Tens of thousands have lost their jobs during government-ordered lockdowns, leaving them to ration dwindling food supplies while their families struggle without their remittances. Others have fallen sick as the coronavirus tears through their meagre, crowded dormitory-style housing.
With oil prices slashed and tourism gone, host countries in the Persian Gulf, which account for more than a tenth of the world’s migrants, may have to revise their relationship with foreign labour.
“Before, there was enough to go around,” said Karen Young, a Gulf specialist at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington. “But now states are working with half of what they had three months ago, and the cuts are coming. There’ll be more discussion about what the state provides to citizens and noncitizens.”
c.2020 The New York Times Company
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- At least six killed in protests over food distribution in Afghanistan
- Kuwait imposes ‘total curfew’ May 10-30 to curb coronavirus: Information Ministry
- Iraq chooses new prime minister, an ex-security chief backed by US
- With fire and music performers bring Ramadan to fun-starved Jerusalem
- Jewish characters star in Saudi TV show, igniting an Arab debate
- Saudi malls fill again as kingdom eases coronavirus closures
- Lebanon cities erupt against economic hardship, one protester killed in Tripoli
- US faces tough UN battle if it pushes plan to extend Iran arms embargo
- War within war: As Saudi prince edges away from Yemen, his allies feud
- Saudi Arabia abolishes flogging as a punishment for crime
Most Read
- Doctor daughter rushes civil servant father around dozen hospitals. He dies without treatment
- Bangladesh reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 636 new cases
- Bangladesh begins production of experimental COVID-19 drug remdesivir
- Most shops in Dhaka’s New Market area not reopening for Eid
- India flies back first batch of medical students from Bangladesh
- Policeman with COVID-19 symptoms dies in Dhaka hospital
- Aarong slots one hour for each Eid shopper
- BNP chief Khaleda receiving treatment at her Gulshan home amid virus lockdown
- Iran-linked hackers recently targeted coronavirus drugmaker Gilead
- This is the future of the pandemic