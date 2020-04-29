Home > World > Middle East

Lebanon cities erupt against economic hardship, one protester killed in Tripoli

  >>  Reuters

Published: 29 Apr 2020 04:24 PM BdST Updated: 29 Apr 2020 04:24 PM BdST

Protests against growing economic hardship erupted in Tripoli and spread to other Lebanese cities on Tuesday, with banks set ablaze and violence boiling over into a second night.

One demonstrator was killed in riots overnight Monday, according to security and medical sources, as a collapse in the currency, soaring inflation and spiralling unemployment convulse Lebanon, a country in deep financial crisis since October.

A shutdown to fight the new coronavirus has made matters worse for the economy.

Protesters in the northern city of Tripoli on Tuesday set banks on fire and smashed their facades, prompting the army to fire rubber bullets and tear gas. Demonstrators on Tuesday night piled into a main square while on side streets some threw stones at security forces.

Riots a night earlier left a trail of bank facades charred and cars and ATMs smashed. The violence led to the death of a man in his 20s, according to a security source who said it was not immediately clear who was responsible for his death.

Banks have been a target of people angered by being frozen out of their deposits.

Protesters in the southern city of Sidon chanting "revolution" hurled petrol bombs at a central bank building and set its exterior on fire before smashing the fronts of banks.

In Beirut dozens marched across the city, some wearing medical masks while chanting against the financial system and shouting for more Lebanese to join. Later, crowds hurled stones toward security forces positioned in front of the central bank.

The growing unrest threatens to tip Lebanon into more serious conflict even as Beirut looks to pass an economic rescue plan and enter negotiations with foreign creditors after defaulting on its hefty debt obligations last month.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab urged Lebanese to refrain from violence and said "malicious intentions behind the scenes" were "shaking stability".

"We are faced with a new reality, a reality that the social and living crisis has made worse at record speed, especially with the rise of the US dollar exchange rate to record levels on the black market," Diab said in a statement.

Lebanon's pound has lost more than half its value since October and slid sharply over the past week, triggering small protests despite a coronavirus lockdown and pleas by officials for people to remain home.

US dollars sold for 4,200 Lebanese pounds on Tuesday according to one importer, despite a central bank directive capping the price at 3,200. Several currency dealers were arrested on Monday for violating the cap, prompting their trade association to announce an open-ended strike.

In a phone call to Diab, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Paris was ready to convene an international support group meeting for Lebanon as soon as coronavirus lockdown measures were lifted.

Diab's government, formed in January with the support of the powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah, has struggled to enact reforms demanded by foreign donors to release billions of dollars in pledged financing.

"People have lost their purchasing power and the state has no plan to do anything. Banks are closed and not giving money to people. I think this government should resign," said Tripoli lawyer Fahed Moukaddem.

Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad said after a Cabinet meeting that "final touches" were being put to the rescue plan, a draft of which this month estimated losses in the banking sector at $83 billion.

WARNING

Tripoli, a mainly Sunni Muslim port city 80 km (50 miles) north of Beirut and long dogged by poverty and unemployment, was the stage for protests against Lebanon's ruling elite last October.

"This is not a riot, this is expressing (anger) that the dollar has reached 4,000 Lebanese pounds. ... How are people going to eat? And this is the holy month of Ramadan," said Abou Hussein, a Tripoli activist.

The army said a firebomb was thrown at one of its vehicles and a hand grenade hurled at a patrol. It blamed "infiltrators" and called on peaceful protesters to leave the streets.

It said 40 soldiers were wounded in Tripoli and elsewhere in the first night of riots after patrols sent to reopen roads were attacked with stones and nine protesters were arrested.

A statement from the US Embassy in Beirut said: "The frustration of the Lebanese people over the economic crisis is understandable, and the demands of protesters are justified. But incidents of violence, threats, and destruction of property are deeply concerning, and must stop."

The UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jan Kubis, said the violence was a warning for Lebanon's political leaders.

"This is the time to provide material support to increasingly desperate, impoverished and hungry majority of Lebanese all around the country," he wrote in a tweet.

The banking association declared all banks in Tripoli shut until security is restored. Only a handful of branches have been open during the coronavirus lockdown.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Attendees hold flags from Iran and the United States as Iranian Americans from across California converge in Los Angeles to participate in the California Convention for a Free Iran and to express support for nationwide protests in Iran from Los Angeles, California, US, January 11, 2020. REUTERS/ Patrick T Fallon/File Photo

US faces UN battle over Iran arms embargo

FILE -- Yemeni fighters loyal to the Saudi-led coalition at a front line atop a mountain in Fardhat Nehim-Nehim District, Yemen, Jan. 23, 2019. A declaration of self-rule over the weekend by Yemen’s leading separatist group, which seized control of the southern port city of Aden and its Central Bank, threatens fresh chaos in the war-torn country and has complicated Saudi efforts to withdraw from the war. (Tyler Hicks/The New York Times)

As Saudi prince edges away from Yemen, his allies feud

Ensaf Haidar (C) takes part in a demonstration calling for the release of her husband, Raif Badawi, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa Jan 29, 2015. REUTERS

S Arabia bans flogging as punishment

An Egyptian couple don protective gear during their wedding last week in Qalyub, north of Cairo. REUTERS

Arab couples scramble to marry during a pandemic

A Palestinian Muazzin, a person who calls for prayers, reads the Koran in an almost empty mosque on the first Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan as prayers by worshippers in the holy places are suspended due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the northern Gaza Strip April 24, 2020. REUTERS

Imam’s voice echoes across Jerusalem

A first military satellite named Noor is launched into orbit by Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps, in Semnan, Iran April 22, 2020. REUTERS

Iran launches first military satellite into orbit

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's King Salman attends a summit between Arab league and European Union member states, in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, February 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany/File Photo

Saudi king approves Taraweeh in the two holy mosques

A shop sells Ramadan lanterns in Cairo, Apr 19, 2020. Ramadan, the holy month of fasting, promises to be the strangest ever for Muslims this year as the coronavirus pandemic prompts solitary prayer and stifled celebrations in a shuttered Cairo, a city that, ordinarily, never sleeps. The New York Times

A joyless Ramadan looms in old Cairo

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.