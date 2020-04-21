Home > World > Middle East

Saudi Arabia suspends praying in the Two Holy Mosques for Ramadan: Tweet

  >>  Reuters

Published: 21 Apr 2020 12:35 PM BdST Updated: 21 Apr 2020 12:35 PM BdST

Saudi Arabia extended on Monday the suspension of praying in the Grand Mosque and Prophet's Mosque during the fasting month of Ramadan to stem the spread of the coronavirus, the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques' Affairs said on Twitter.

The two mosques, which are considered the holiest places in Islam, will have Ramadan prayers but without worshippers as a precautionary measure and to intensify disinfection operations, the presidency added on Twitter.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

UAE tells Muslims to pray at home

FILE PHOTO: Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand mosque at the end of their Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia August 13, 2019. Picture taken August 13, 2019. REUTERS Umit Bektas/File Photo

Saudi recommends home prayers in Ramadan

Two guards working at a construction site keep distance during a lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates April 18, 2020. REUTERS

Pakistan starts repatriating UAE-based nationals

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. This week, the princess, Basmah bint Saud, a daughter of Saudi Arabia’s second king, confirmed what had long been suspected: A statement on her Twitter feed said that she was being held in a notorious prison in Saudi Arabia without charge, and that she was in urgent need of medical care after being locked up by Bin Salman. The New York Times

Jailed Saudi princess appeals for freedom

A Serbian army soldier patrols at the Serbia's Batrovci border crossing with Croatia's Bajakovo, as the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases grow around the world near Batrovci, Serbia, Mar 18, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus could cause upheaval across Middle East

An Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) vessel, one of several to maneuver in what the US Navy says are

Iranian vessels came close to American ships: US

Vehicles carrying belongings of internally displaced Syrians drive back to their homes, as some people are afraid of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in crowded camps, in Dayr Ballut, Syria Apr 11, 2020. REUTERS

Displaced Syrians return to war-torn Idlib

A man walks between beds at a shopping mall, one of Iran's largest, which has been turned into a centre to receive patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tehran, Iran, April 4, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS

Iran renews coronavirus warning

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.