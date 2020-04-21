Saudi Arabia suspends praying in the Two Holy Mosques for Ramadan: Tweet
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Apr 2020 12:35 PM BdST Updated: 21 Apr 2020 12:35 PM BdST
Saudi Arabia extended on Monday the suspension of praying in the Grand Mosque and Prophet's Mosque during the fasting month of Ramadan to stem the spread of the coronavirus, the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques' Affairs said on Twitter.
The two mosques, which are considered the holiest places in Islam, will have Ramadan prayers but without worshippers as a precautionary measure and to intensify disinfection operations, the presidency added on Twitter.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- UAE tells Muslims to pray at home during Ramadan
- Saudi top religious authority recommends home prayers in Ramadan amid coronavirus
- Trump would be willing to give coronavirus aid to Iran if asked
- Pakistan starts repatriating UAE-based nationals stranded by coronavirus
- Jailed Saudi princess posts desperate online plea for freedom
- Coronavirus could cause upheaval across Middle East: Red Cross
- Iranian vessels come dangerously close to American military ships: US military
- Displaced Syrians wary of coronavirus risk return to war-torn Idlib
- Iran renews coronavirus warning as 'low risk' activities re-start
- Saudi Arabia extends coronavirus curfew indefinitely
Most Read
- Moslem Uddin, another Bangabandhu killer, is arrested: Indian media
- Hasina says some factories need to reopen gradually amid coronavirus lockdown
- Bangladesh's virus death toll tops 100 as infections hit new daily high
- Trump says he will temporarily suspend immigration into US
- Gunman kills at least 16 in Nova Scotia in Canada's worst mass shooting
- Hasina orders health authorities to monitor supply of N95 masks to hospitals
- Hasina urges Bangladeshis to offer Eid prayers at home as COVID-19 cases surge
- Singapore seemed to have coronavirus under control, until cases doubled
- Workers protest for back pay in Shakib’s hatchery
- US oil price crashes into negative territory for the first time in history amid pandemic