Home > World > Middle East

Coronavirus could cause upheaval across Middle East: Red Cross

>>Reuters

Published: 16 Apr 2020 05:19 PM BdST Updated: 16 Apr 2020 05:19 PM BdST

Coronavirus outbreaks across the Middle East threaten to shatter the lives of millions of already destitute people in conflict zones, and could fuel socio-economic upheaval, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Thursday.

Curfews and lockdowns imposed as public health measures to stem spread of the virus are already making it difficult or impossible for many to provide for their families, it said.

The Geneva-based agency, in a statement naming Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Gaza, Lebanon and Jordan, called for authorities in the volatile region to prepare for a "potentially devastating aftermath" and a "socio-economic earthquake".

"The Middle East is today facing the twin threats of potential mass virus outbreaks in conflict zones and looming socio-economic upheaval. Both crises could have severe humanitarian consequences," said Fabrizio Carboni, ICRC director for the Near and Middle East.

The ICRC statement did not refer to Iran, which has the region's biggest outbreak, but a spokeswoman said it was supporting the Iranian Red Crescent society.

Millions in the Middle East already lack health care, food, water and electricity in conflict-hit countries where prices are rising and infrastructure damaged, the ICRC said.

The ICRC said it had provided its first hygiene kits and protective material for central prisons run by Syria's interior ministry. Carboni disclosed a request to Damascus authorities in an interview with Reuters last month, saying detainees were more vulnerable than the general population.

Protective equipment including disinfectant has also been donated to health facilities and places of detention across Iraq with more than 45,000 inmates, the statement said.

In Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition has declared a ceasefire in its conflict with Iran-aligned Houthi movement, the ICRC said: "Our life-saving support to hospitals, clinics and dialysis centres now includes help with their COVID-19 prevention preparations."

In the Gaza Strip, home to around two million Palestinians, the ICRC said it had provided 20,000 masks and other protective materials to the Palestinian Red Cresent Society.

Three of the ICRC's five biggest aid operations worldwide last year were in the Middle East - Syria, Yemen and Iraq. Nearly 40 million people need humanitarain aid in those three countries alone, it said.

The ICRC regional budget this year is 565.5 million Swiss francs ($585.34 million), more than a third for Syria.

"Across the region, we want to increase our support in coming months, especially to people who may be particularly affected like low-income workers, women heading households, farmers and people with disabilities," the statement said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

An Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) vessel, one of several to maneuver in what the US Navy says are

Iranian vessels came close to American ships: US

Vehicles carrying belongings of internally displaced Syrians drive back to their homes, as some people are afraid of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in crowded camps, in Dayr Ballut, Syria Apr 11, 2020. REUTERS

Displaced Syrians return to war-torn Idlib

A man walks between beds at a shopping mall, one of Iran's largest, which has been turned into a centre to receive patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tehran, Iran, April 4, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS

Iran renews coronavirus warning

General view of deserted streets, during the 24 hours lockdown to counter the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia April 7, 2020. REUTERS

Saudi extends coronavirus curfew indefinitely

Yemeni military police officers in the Hairan district in northern Yemen, Jan 21, 2019. Yemen's warring parties have proposed ways to end a devastating war, but yawning gaps remain and making progress will be tricky. The New York Times

Yemen cease-fire is first step on long road to peace

Bahraini human rights activist Nabeel Rajab. REUTERS

Bahrain's political prisoners fear coronavirus threat

General view of deserted streets, during the 24 hours lockdown to counter the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Apr 7, 2020. REUTERS

Saudi predicts 200,000 virus cases

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man prays during a protest in Jerusalem Feb 12, 2014. Hundreds of men protested against construction at a site in the nearby town of Beit Shemesh where they believe ancient Jewish graves are located. REUTERS

Israel to produce fitted face masks

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.