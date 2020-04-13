Home > World > Middle East

Displaced Syrians wary of coronavirus risk return to war-torn Idlib

  >>  Reuters

Published: 13 Apr 2020 03:56 PM BdST Updated: 13 Apr 2020 03:56 PM BdST

Previous Next
Thousands of displaced Syrians have begun moving back to their homes in war-torn Idlib province despite the risk of renewed conflict, some driven by fear that the new coronavirus could wreak havoc on crowded camps near the Turkish border.

About one million Syrians fled Idlib and its surrounding countryside in northwest Syria this past year after Russian-backed government forces stepped up a campaign to retake the last rebel stronghold after nine years of war.

Fighting has calmed since March when Ankara, which backs some groups opposed to President Bashar al-Assad, agreed a ceasefire with Moscow, which has supported Damascus with heavy air power.

Syria's northwest does not yet have a confirmed case of coronavirus, but doctors fear the area's ravaged medical infrastructure and overflowing camps would quickly turn any outbreak into a humanitarian disaster.

As the tentative peace holds, displaced Syrians are weighing up grim options: remain in tightly packed camps with few services where a viral spread could be lethal, or return to homes still at risk of getting caught in renewed bloodshed.

Displaced Syrian children ride on a back of a truck as they move back home, as some people are afraid of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in crowded camps, in Dayr Ballut, Syria Apr 11, 2020. REUTERS

Displaced Syrian children ride on a back of a truck as they move back home, as some people are afraid of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in crowded camps, in Dayr Ballut, Syria Apr 11, 2020. REUTERS

"Our lives go from danger to danger as we flee from bombing, the regime, and conflict, to overcrowding and coronavirus," said Abu Abdo, 45. On Sunday Abdu returned with his family of seven to a village in Idlib's countryside.

"Here it's agricultural land and the air is clean and there's no congestion, but it's still a dangerous area," he said.

Vans and trucks stacked with mattresses and household appliances choked a road snaking south through Idlib province on Sunday as families driven out just months earlier by air strikes sought to return.

"We fear there will be a regime escalation again but life in the town, in our home, is better than displacement and poor conditions," said Fayez al-Assi, 49, who fled Jabal al-Zawiya in Idlib's southern countryside two and a half months ago.

The Syrian Response Coordination Group, a northwest Syria relief agency, said 103,459 Syrians had returned to towns in the Aleppo and Idlib countryside since the ceasefire.

"Even if there is bombing we aren't afraid of it. We've gotten used to it," said Zakaria Shawish, 25, from the town of Ariha, south of Idlib. "Sitting here under the bombing is better than being displaced in the camps and not having a home."

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A man walks between beds at a shopping mall, one of Iran's largest, which has been turned into a centre to receive patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tehran, Iran, April 4, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS

Iran renews coronavirus warning

General view of deserted streets, during the 24 hours lockdown to counter the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia April 7, 2020. REUTERS

Saudi extends coronavirus curfew indefinitely

Yemeni military police officers in the Hairan district in northern Yemen, Jan 21, 2019. Yemen's warring parties have proposed ways to end a devastating war, but yawning gaps remain and making progress will be tricky. The New York Times

Yemen cease-fire is first step on long road to peace

Bahraini human rights activist Nabeel Rajab. REUTERS

Bahrain's political prisoners fear coronavirus threat

General view of deserted streets, during the 24 hours lockdown to counter the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Apr 7, 2020. REUTERS

Saudi predicts 200,000 virus cases

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man prays during a protest in Jerusalem Feb 12, 2014. Hundreds of men protested against construction at a site in the nearby town of Beit Shemesh where they believe ancient Jewish graves are located. REUTERS

Israel to produce fitted face masks

A view of beds at a shopping mall, one of Iran's largest, which has been turned into a centre to receive patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tehran, Iran, April 4, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS

Iran warns of coronavirus resurgence

File Photo: General view of Kaaba at the Grand Mosque which is almost empty of worshippers, after Saudi authority suspended Umrah (Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca) amid the fear of coronavirus outbreak, at Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia March 6, 2020. REUTERS

Makkah, Madinah get 24-hour curfew

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.