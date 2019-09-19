Military strike against Iran would result in ‘all-out war’
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Sep 2019 05:27 PM BdST Updated: 19 Sep 2019 05:28 PM BdST
Any US or Saudi military strike against Iran would result in "all-out war", Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif said on Thursday.
"I am making a very serious statement that we don't want war; we don't want to engage in a military confrontation ... But we won't blink to defend our territory," Zarif told CNN in an interview.
Asked what the consequence of an American or a Saudi military strike on Iran would be, Zarif said "an all-out war".
The United States has been discussing with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf allies possible responses to an attack on Saudi oil facilities on Saturday which they blame on Iran, and which US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo described as an act of war on the kingdom.
Zarif had earlier warned on Twitter that what he described as the B team - including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman - was deceiving US President Donald Trump into a war against Iran.
Trump struck a cautious note on Wednesday. He said there were many options short of war with Iran, which denies involvement in the Sep 14 strikes that initially halved Saudi oil output. He ordered increased sanctions on Tehran.
Zarif also said in a tweet on Thursday that Pompeo was trying to delay issuing visas for the Iranian delegation to the upcoming United Nations General Assembly.
Trump said he is not looking to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during a UN event in New York this month.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Military strike against Iran would result in ‘all-out war’
- Israeli troopers shoot Palestinian woman, say she tried to stab them
- Saudi says Iranian sponsorship of attack undeniable, displays arms
- Wary of conflict with Iran, Trump takes go-slow approach to attack on Saudi oil
- Saudi Defence Ministry press conference to show Iranian involvement in Aramco attacks
- Costly Saudi defences prove no match for drones, cruise missiles
- US believes attack on Saudi Arabia came from southwest Iran
- Iran's Rouhani says Aramco attacks were a reciprocal response by Yemen
- Evidence points to Iran involvement in attack, says Saudi alliance, as oil prices soar
- Ugly breakup of Israel’s odd couple could turn an election
Most Read
- Jubo League leader Khaled Bhuiyan arrested for operating 'casino' in Dhaka
- Bangladesh wins a round in court battle on Bangabandhu killer Noor Chowdhury
- RAB raids three more clubs in Dhaka, seizes over Tk 2m in gambling money
- Bangladesh decides to appoint Rabab Fatima as new envoy to UN
- PM Hasina to receive two global awards during UN General Assembly
- Mahmudullah, Shafiul earn Bangladesh easy win against Zimbabwe in T20 tri-series
- Govt to settle Grameenphone, Robi dispute over audit claims
- Engine trouble forces Biman plane to make emergency landing in Dhaka
- Hasina-Modi talks in New York: Bangladesh doesn't see NRC as problem
- Woman, two daughters found dead with throats slit in Narayanganj