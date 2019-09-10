Iran's Zarif rejects Netanyahu's nuclear claim, says he ‘cries wolf’
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Sep 2019 11:09 AM BdST Updated: 10 Sep 2019 11:09 AM BdST
Iran on Monday rejected a claim by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Tehran had been developing nuclear weapons at a secret site and said he was seeking a pretext for war.
"The possessor of real nukes cries wolf," Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet, a reference to Israel's own presumed nuclear arsenal.
Netanyahu said on Monday that Tehran had been developing nuclear weapons at a secret site in Abadeh in Iran but had destroyed the facility after learning it had been exposed.
Zarif said in a tweet: "He & #B_Team just want a war, no matter innocent blood & another $7 TRILLION."
The Iranian foreign minister has in the past said that a so-called "B-team" including US President Donald Trump's national security adviser John Bolton, Netanyahu and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman could goad the US president into a conflict with Tehran.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Iran seizes ship with Filipino crew for alleged fuel smuggling in Gulf
- ISIS, weakened, finds new bombers: Cows wearing explosive vests
- Israeli military orders extra forces to Lebanon border area
- Explosions hit Gaza police checkpoints, three dead
- Iran could restore oil output to pre-sanctions level within 3 days
- Iraqi leaders condemn air raids targeting paramilitary groups
- Tehran orders crackdown as wealthy use ambulances to beat traffic
- Israel says it struck Iranian ‘killer drones’ in Syria
- What ‘victory’ looks like: A journey through shattered Syria
- Palestinian authority bans activities by gay rights group
Most Read
- DMP launches mobile app for citizen info
- Rashid bowls Afghanistan to historic overseas Test win against Bangladesh
- Pacer Yasin Arafat gets surprise Bangladesh call-up for T20 tri-series
- Bangladesh tech researcher shot dead in US
- Raushon Ershad named opposition leader, Quader deputy leader
- India-funded projects worth $7.36 billion progress at a snail's pace
- ‘Small’ fire damages EVMs in EC building basement in Dhaka; probes open
- Alibaba set for 'big challenge' as flamboyant chairman Ma departs
- Dutch police officer kills children, self
- Two die in Mymensingh road crash