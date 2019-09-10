Home > World > Middle East

Iran's Zarif rejects Netanyahu's nuclear claim, says he ‘cries wolf’

  >>  Reuters

Published: 10 Sep 2019 11:09 AM BdST Updated: 10 Sep 2019 11:09 AM BdST

Iran on Monday rejected a claim by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Tehran had been developing nuclear weapons at a secret site and said he was seeking a pretext for war.

"The possessor of real nukes cries wolf," Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet, a reference to Israel's own presumed nuclear arsenal.

Netanyahu said on Monday that Tehran had been developing nuclear weapons at a secret site in Abadeh in Iran but had destroyed the facility after learning it had been exposed.

Zarif said in a tweet: "He & #B_Team just want a war, no matter innocent blood & another $7 TRILLION."

The Iranian foreign minister has in the past said that a so-called "B-team" including US President Donald Trump's national security adviser John Bolton, Netanyahu and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman could goad the US president into a conflict with Tehran.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A police coast guard vessel patrols past container ship Valili carrying Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) cargo in the waters of Singapore Strait off Sentosa island February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Iran seizes ship with Filipino crew

File Photo: Cattle walk in a parched landscape near Zimunya, in Zimbabwe's Manicaland province, Jun 20, 2018. Thomson Reuters Foundation

New IS bombers: Cows in explosive vests

FILE PHOTO: A banner depicting Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and an United Nation's post are seen in Lebanon from the Israeli side of the border, near Zar'it in northern Israel Aug 28, 2019. REUTERS

Israel orders extra forces to Lebanon border

Palestinians check the scene following an explosion in Gaza City Aug 27, 2019. REUTERS

3 killed in Gaza explosions

File Photo: A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Persian Gulf, Iran, Jul 25, 2005. REUTERS

Iran will need only 3 days to lift oil output

FILE PHOTO: Barham Salih, Iraq's newly elected president, walks with Iraq's new Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi at the parliament headquarters, in Baghdad, Iraq Oct 2, 2018. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Iraq condemns air raids targeting paramilitary groups

Private ambulances in Tehran. For wealthy Iranians, hiring an ambulance as one’s own private car has become the latest trend in a country with no shortage of frustrating traffic jams. The New York Times

Iran cracks down on use of ambulances to beat traffic

FILE PHOTO: A Patriot anti-missile battery is deployed in the northern city of Haifa, Israel August 29, 2013. REUTERS

Israel hits Iranian forces in Syria

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.