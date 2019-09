Iran's Zarif rejects Netanyahu's nuclear claim, says he ‘cries wolf’

"The possessor of real nukes cries wolf," Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet, a reference to Israel's own presumed nuclear arsenal.

Netanyahu said on Monday that Tehran had been developing nuclear weapons at a secret site in Abadeh in Iran but had destroyed the facility after learning it had been exposed.

Zarif said in a tweet: "He & #B_Team just want a war, no matter innocent blood & another $7 TRILLION."

The Iranian foreign minister has in the past said that a so-called "B-team" including US President Donald Trump's national security adviser John Bolton, Netanyahu and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman could goad the US president into a conflict with Tehran.