US withdrawal from Syria will spark Islamic State revival: SDF
>> Reuters
Published: 2018-12-20 16:07:59.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-20 16:07:59.0 BdST
The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces said on Thursday a White House decision to withdraw from Syria will allow an Islamic State revival and threaten the battle in eastern Syria.
The Kurdish-led force said pulling US troops and officials out of its region would have "dangerous implications" on international stability.
This would also "create a political and military vacuum in the area, leaving its people between the claws of hostile parties," the statement said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- US withdrawal from Syria will spark Islamic State revival: SDF
- Trump willing to look at extraditing Turkish cleric, but noncommittal
- War in Yemen: Ceasefire in Hudaydah ends ‘within minutes’
- Car blast kills nine in Syrian city near Turkey border
- Saudi Arabia rejects US Senate position on Khashoggi -statement
- Damascus prepares for Christmas without mortar fire
- Egypt unveils "one of a kind" ancient tomb, expects more finds
- Six Israelis wounded in West Bank bus stop shooting
- Saudi foreign minister rules out extraditing suspects in Khashoggi case
- In Yemen, lavish meals for few, starvation for many and a dilemma for reporters
Most Read
- Khaleda adviser EA Chaudhury switches sides to join Awami League
- Ershad ‘dropping out’ of Dhaka-17 race
- You will face justice in afterlife: Kamal to govt
- BNP activists weep as Fakhrul breaks down in tears in Cumilla rally
- Gunshot fired at Mahi’s home in Munshiganj
- Bangladesh will be great if half the electoral pledges are fulfilled: Analysts
- Jatiya Oikya Front candidate Fazle Rabbi Chowdhury dies at 84
- Awami League won’t scramble for power, says PM Hasina
- Chattogram-9: AL, BNP battle for Bakalia votes
- Mahbub Talukdar says Huda attacked election commissioner's post by calling him a liar