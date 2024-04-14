Sydney knife attacker had mental health issues, ideology not motive, police say

The man who fatally stabbed six people in Sydney had mental health issues in the past and there is no indication ideology was a motive in the attack in one of the city's busiest shopping centres, police said on Sunday.

The attacker, identified by police as 40-year-old Joel Cauchi, was known to police in the neighbouring state of Queensland, and police have spoken to his family after Saturday's attack, according to police from New South Wales and Queensland states.

Cauchi's family recognised him and contacted police on Saturday after seeing news reports of the killings.

"The family, when they viewed footage of the event on TV, thought that may well have been their son and they reached out to authorities," said Queensland Police Assistant Commissioner Roger Lowe.

The family said they were devastated by his actions, expressing condolences to the victims and the police officer who shot him dead.

"Joel’s actions were truly horrific, and we are still trying to comprehend what has happened," the family said in a statement. "He has battled with mental health issues since he was a teenager."