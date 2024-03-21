Israeli forces kill nine Palestinians in West Bank in 24 hours, WAFA news agency says

"A hit was identified and he was later pronounced dead," it said, adding that military police had opened an investigation into the incident.

Citing Hebrew-language media, the Times of Israel reported that the 63 year-old man had his hands in the air when he was shot but there was no immediate confirmation from the military.

Israel captured both the West Bank and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 war. Palestinians have long aimed to establish an independent state in the territories occupied in 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Israeli forces also killed four Palestinians in the Nur Shams refugee camp in the West Bank city of Tulkarm overnight, the Palestinian Red Crescent said, adding that two of them were shot and the other two killed in an Israeli strike.

Residents said Israeli forces bulldozed roads in the area.

Israeli forces also killed three Palestinians in the city of Jenin on Wednesday night, WAFA and the Palestine health ministry said, in what Israel's military said was an operation targeting Palestinian militants.

The militant group Islamic Jihad said three of its fighters had been killed, calling it an assassination operation.

Following the incident, local sources said Palestinian militants shot dead a Palestinian man in Jenin accused of spying for Israel.

Militants also clashed in Jenin with security forces from the Palestinian Authority (PA), the body led by President Mahmoud Abbas that exercises limited self-rule over patches of the West Bank, angered at the arrest of one of their members, local sources said.