US imposes sanctions on two West Bank outposts, Israeli settlers

The Biden administration imposed sanctions on two Israeli outposts and three settlers it accused of undermining stability in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, the latest move against activity it calls an obstacle to Israeli-Palestinian peace.

The State Department said the outposts known as Moshe's Farm and Zvi's Farm had been bases for violence against Palestinians.

"There is no justification for extremist violence against civilians or forcing families from their homes, whatever their national origin, ethnicity, race, or religion," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

The administration in February imposed sanctions on four Israeli men it accused of being involved in settler violence in the West Bank, signalling growing U.S. displeasure with the policies of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.