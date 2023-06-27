Defying high prices, Muslim pilgrims head to Makkah for Hajj

"For the sake of the holy mosque and seeing the Kaaba... everything is worth it, but the economic conditions are really tough," he added.

Abu Rahal was one of more than 2 million Hajj pilgrims expected to attend the 2023 pilgrimage season this week in Makkah and Medina, defying global inflation and higher prices for Hajj services.

Authorities in the kingdom said more than 1.6 million pilgrims had already arrived for the pilgrimage as of Sunday. The gathering officially starts on Tuesday.

Hajj, a once-in-a-lifetime duty for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it, is a major source of income for the Saudi government from worshippers' lodging, transport, fees and gifts.

The kingdom earned about $12 billion annually from the 2.6 million pilgrims that used to visit Makkah and Medina for Hajj, and another 19 million visitors for the Umrah, according to official data for 2019, or the last year before the pandemic hit the global travel industry.

Umrah is another form of pilgrimage which can be carried out at any time of the year.