Man sentenced to death for raping daughter in Chuadanga

A court has handed down the death penalty to a man for raping his daughter in Chuadanga.

Chuadanga Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Syed Habibul Islam delivered the verdict on Wednesday.

The convict, Altaf Hossain, is a resident in Chitla Hudapara village in Chuadanga's Alamdanga Upazila.

According to the case dossier, the teenage girl was married off on Feb 16, 2024, in Meherpur's Gangni Upazila. A few days after the marriage, she began experiencing abdominal pain and vomiting. Medical tests later revealed that she was already 2 to 3 months pregnant.

When confronted, the girl told her mother that on Dec 5, 2023, her father had raped her at their home after threatening her with violence. He continued to abuse her multiple times over the next 7 to 8 months.

Following the revelation, the girl’s mother filed a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act at Alamdanga Police Station on Mar 7, 2024.

After completing the investigation, police submitted a charge sheet against the father on Dec 11, 2024.

The verdict was delivered after the court recorded testimonies from eight witnesses.

"The father has received the maximum punishment for raping the teenage girl. He has also been fined Tk 200,000," said Prosecutor MM Shahjahan Mukul.