Man sentenced to death for raping daughter in Chuadanga

The convict has also been fined Tk 200,000

Chuadanga man to die for raping daughter

Chuadanga Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 16 Apr 2025, 05:42 PM

Updated : 16 Apr 2025, 05:42 PM

