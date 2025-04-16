Testimonies end in marriage case against cricketer Nasir, Tamima

The court has fixed Apr 28 for the couple to present their statements in their defence

Witness testimonies have concluded in the case against cricketer Nasir Hossain and his wife Tamima Sultana, who are accused of tying the knot while Tamima was still legally married to another man.

On Wednesday, Inspector Sheikh Md Mizanur Rahman of the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), who led the investigation, was cross-examined in Dhaka’s Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court, said the plaintiff’s lawyer Ishrat Hasan.

Following the cross-examination, Magistrate Wahiduzzaman set Apr 28 for the defendants to present their statements.

Inspector Mizanur began testifying on Jun 24, 2023, ending with his cross-examination during this week’s proceedings. A total of 10 witnesses have testified in the case.

Both Nasir and Tamima were present in court.

According to the case documents, Tamima married Rakib Hasan on Feb 26, 2011, and the couple has an 8-year-old daughter. However, while their marriage was still legally in effect, she allegedly married cricketer Nasir on Feb 14, 2020.

The matter came to light when photos of Tamima and Nasir’s wedding circulated online on Feb 14, 2021. Shortly after, Rakib filed a case with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court in Dhaka on Feb 24 that year.

On Sept 30, 2021, the PBI submitted its investigation report, naming Nasir, Tamima, and Tamima’s mother Sumi Akter as defendants.

Then on Feb 9, 2022, the court indicted Nasir and Tamima, allowing the trial to proceed. However, Sumi was discharged from the case.

On Mar 6, 2022, the couple’s lawyer Kazi Nazibullah Hiru filed a revision petition in the Metropolitan Sessions Court challenging the charges. Meanwhile, the plaintiff’s lawyer Ishrat Hasan also filed a revision petition against the decision to clear Tamima's mother.

On Feb 28, 2023, the court rejected both appeals, clearing the way for the case against Nasir and Tamima to move forward.

The trial officially began on Mar 20, 2023, with the testimony of the plaintiff, Rakib.