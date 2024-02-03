    বাংলা

    US carries retaliatory airstrikes in Iraq and Syria

    The strikes are believed to be just the first in a multi-tiered response to the attack last weekend carried out by Iran-backed militants

    Reuters
    Published : 2 Feb 2024, 10:08 PM
    Updated : 2 Feb 2024, 10:08 PM

    The United States carried out retaliatory airstrikes on Friday in Iraq and Syria against more than 85 targets linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guards and the militias they back, the US military said, after a deadly attack in Jordan that killed three US troops and injured some 40 others.

    The strikes are believed to be just the first in a multi-tiered response by President Joe Biden's administration in response to the attack last weekend carried out by Iran-backed militants.

    While the US strikes did not target any locations inside Iran, they are likely to increase concern about tensions escalating in the Middle East from Israel's more than three-month-old war with Palestinian Hamas militants in Gaza.

    The US military said in a statement that the strikes hit targets including command and control centres, rockets, missiles and drone storage facilities, as well as logistics and munition supply chain facilities.

    The strikes hit more than 85 targets with more than 125 munitions.

    Syrian state media said on Friday that an "American aggression" on sites in Syria's desert areas and the Syrian and Iraqi border resulted in a number of casualties and injuries.

    It came just hours after Biden and Pentagon leaders attended the remains of the three American soldiers killed in the Jordan attack returning to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

    The Jordan attack was the first deadly strike against US troops since the Israel-Hamas war erupted in October.

    The United States has assessed that the drone that killed three of its soldiers and also wounded more than 40 other people was made by Iran, US officials have told Reuters.

    But the Pentagon had said it did not want war with Iran and did not believe Tehran wanted war either, even as Republican pressure increased on Biden to deal a blow directly against Iran.

    Before the retaliatory strikes on Friday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that Iran will not start a war but would "respond strongly" to anyone who tried to bully it.

    The Revolutionary Guards have scaled back deployment of their senior officers in Syria due to a spate of deadly Israeli strikes and will rely more on allied Shi'ite militia to preserve their sway there.

    RELATED STORIES
    A crane lifts a damaged car near a site that was hit by an Israeli strike according to sources, in the Mazzeh neighborhood of Damascus, Syria Jan 20, 2024.
    Missile attacks across Middle East raise Gaza escalation risks
    The attacks in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen throw into sharp focus the increasing risk of the war
    People inspect the damage at the site of an Israeli strike, according to sources, in the Mazzeh neighborhood of Damascus, Syria Jan 20, 2024. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
    Iran vows revenge on Israel for strike that kills 5 guards
    In Tehran, the Revolutionary Guards named four military advisers who were killed in the Israeli strike
    A view of a damaged building following missile attacks, in Erbil, Iraq, Jan 16, 2024.
    Iran strike sparks dispute with Iraq
    An Iranian missile strike on an 'Israeli espionage centre' in Iraq sets off an unusual dispute, prompting Baghdad to recall its ambassador in protest
    A view of a damaged building following missile attacks, in Erbil, Iraq, Jan 16, 2024.
    Revolutionary Guards attack Israel's 'spy HQ' in Iraq: Iran
    The strikes come amid concerns about the escalation of a conflict that has spread through the Middle East since Oct 7

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps