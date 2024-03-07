Russia hits Ukraine's port of Odesa during Zelensky and Greek PM visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis were visiting the Black Sea port of Odesa on Wednesday when a Russian missile hit the infrastructure, close enough for leaders to see the strike.

"It seems to me that we have not only heard, we have seen this strike today," Zelenskiy told a joint press conference.

The attack occurred at an estimated 500 to 800 metre distance from the delegations, sources said.

"You see who we're dealing with, they don't care where to hit."

The Ukrainian air force announced a ballistic missile threat in the region this morning but there were no official reports up until the press conference after leaders inspected the port and Ukraine's humanitarian corridor for maritime exports.

The strike killed five people, a Ukrainian navy spokesperson said.

Mitsotakis, who was on his first visit to the country since Russia's invasion in February 2022, said that during the tour the delegation heard sirens and a big explosion as they headed towards their cars.

"I believe that this is for us the most vivid reminder that there is a real war waging here," Mitsotakis said, urging other European leaders to visit Ukraine to get a first-hand sense of the war's impact on civilians.