The Syrian refugee who has become Germany's youngest national chess player at 11

"Hussain strictly refused to turn around his board and would rather stop playing completely," Kuehler said.

Besou began signing up for tournaments, winning first place in Germany's Under 10 Competition in 2020 and the third place in the World Under 12 Championship last year.

For Besou, the game's similarity to maths is what makes it fun. Today he speaks fluent German, learned during the many tournaments he has played. Staying focused through a game which can take several hours is his biggest challenge, he said.

His family have launched a crowd funding campaign to help fund the cost of travel to tournaments and training, and they hope he will eventually find a sponsor.

"People only see success as if it's magic, there is a lot of work and costs behind it," his father said.

But Mustafa also appreciates the support his son has received in Germany, saying his son's talents would have gone unnoticed if he was in Syria.

"If he was in Syria with this talent, he would have needed someone with authority supporting him in order to excel and even then he could only have reached a certain point," he said.

Despite not yet having full German citizenship, Besou will play with the German team as the youngest player in their history.

Voelker, who selected Besou, says all that is expected of him is to gain experience in Croatia, given that he will be playing older opponents.

Besou himself acknowledges the challenge of being so young, but sees it as an opportunity to work on his skills.

"If I win, then thank God for that. If I lose, then I will try to win next time," he said.