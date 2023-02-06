    বাংলা

    EU says over 10 search and rescue teams mobilised to Turkey after earthquake

    Italy, Spain and Slovakia have offered their rescue teams to Turkey as well

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Feb 2023, 12:03 PM
    Updated : 6 Feb 2023, 12:03 PM

    More than 10 search and rescue teams from the EU have been mobilised in the wake of the major earthquake that has hit Turkey, a spokesperson for the European Commission told reporters on Monday.

    "Urban Search and Rescue teams have been quickly mobilised from Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, France, Greece, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania to support the first responders on the ground," the European Commission said in a statement.

    The EU said it was also ready to support those affected in Syria, but said it had not yet received a request from the country to activate the EU's Civil Protection Mechanism, which coordinates assistance from EU and other European countries.

