    বাংলা

    Swedish PM condemns 'attempted attack' against Israeli embassy in Sweden

    Embassy staff had notified police of the object, triggering a large response from law enforcement

    Reuters
    Published : 31 Jan 2024, 08:51 PM
    Updated : 31 Jan 2024, 08:51 PM

    Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson condemned "an attempted attack" against the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm, after an object believed to be an explosive device was found outside it and destroyed by the national bomb squad on Wednesday.

    Embassy staff had notified police of the object, triggering a large response from law enforcement, Swedish police said.

    "This is very serious. An attempted attack on an embassy is an attack both on those who work there and on Sweden," Kristersson said in a social media post, adding police and Sweden's Security Police were investigating "who is or who are responsible".

    Kristersson said surveillance of the embassy and of Jewish institutions in Sweden had been tightened.

    The device was detonated in a controlled manner, a police spokesperson told the broadcaster TV4.

    "We will not be intimidated by terror," Israeli ambassador to Sweden Ziv Nevo Kulman wrote on X.

    Police declined to give any detail on the nature of the object, or of how it had gotten into the embassy grounds, and said they had launched an investigation.

    The object was believed to be a hand grenade that was thrown over the embassy fence, landing close to the building, daily Aftonbladet reported, citing unnamed sources.

    The embassy building was cordoned off at a distance of about 100 metres.

    RELATED STORIES
    US President Joe Biden is briefed on the deadly drone attack at a US outpost in Jordan, by Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and other members of the national security team in the Situation Room at the White House in Washington, US January 29, 2024.
    Biden says he has decided US response to Jordan attack
    Three US service members were killed and at least 34 wounded in a drone attack by Iran-backed militants on US troops in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border
    Smoke rises during an Israeli ground offensive, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Khan Younis, as seen from Rafah, southern Gaza Strip January 29, 2024. REUTERS
    US vows 'all necessary actions' after Jordan drone strike
    Sunday's attack by Iran-backed militants was the first deadly strike against US troops since the Israel-Hamas war erupted in October
    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg gather prior to their meeting, on the eve of a NATO summit, in Vilnius, Lithuania July 10, 2023. Henrik Montgomery /TT News Agency/via REUTERS
    Turkey approves Sweden's NATO membership bid
    Turkey's parliament ratifies Sweden's NATO membership bid, clearing the biggest remaining hurdle to expanding the Western military alliance
    Members of Swedish music band ABBA arrive for the opening performance of the "ABBA Voyage" concert in London, Britain May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
    ABBA's virtual show boosts London's economy to the tune of $225 million
    A standing ticket for ABBA's show is priced at just over 100 pounds for some dates next summer

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps