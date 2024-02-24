Huge apartment block fire in Spain kills nine people

Valencians flocked to donate clothes, medicines and toys for surviving residents who lost all their belongings in the fire.

The director of the SH Valencia Palace hotel, Javier Valles, said they were temporarily housing 110 people and a regional official said they would receive money for daily costs. The majority of survivors are staying with relatives.

"People were very affected...the least we could do was help," Valles said.

'LOST EVERYTHING'

Visiting the scene on Friday, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said residents "had lost everything in a matter of minutes in this terrible fire".

Emergency services said the fire began on the fourth floor of one of the towers but gave no cause. A local magistrate has opened an investigation into the blaze.

Esther Puchades, a representative of insurance inspection agency APCAS, told RTVE that a lack of firewalls and use of the plastic material polyurethane on the facade would have contributed to the rapid spread of the blaze, a comment evoking memories of the deadly Grenfell Tower fire in London in 2017.

The association for the polyurethane industry said in a statement no polyurethane was used in the building's cladding.

A 2007 promotional video by the building's developers highlighted the "innovative aluminium material" used to clad the building's exterior, which passed "rigorous quality checks". It did not mention polyurethane.

The spread of the 2017 fire in the Grenfell Tower block in west London that killed 71 people after an electrical fault was blamed on the use of highly flammable external cladding.