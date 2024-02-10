Russian drones kill 7 people, including 3 children, in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Russia launched a drone attack on Ukraine's city of Kharkiv, killing seven people, including three small children, triggering blazes and damaging infrastructure and residential houses, regional officials said on Saturday.

Oleh Synehubov, Kharkiv regional governor, said the Russian forces struck the city late on Friday, hitting civilian infrastructure, causing several large fires, and damaging at least 15 residential houses in the east of Kharkiv.

"As a result of the strikes, seven people died, among them three children: seven-, four-years old, and a baby about six- months old," he said on the Telegram messaging app.