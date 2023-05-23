Ireland opens door to Ukrainians, no room for other refugees

However, asylum seekers "waited months to get access to a PPS number, without which they were often left destitute," Hurley said. "People looking for medication to treat their illnesses often had to resort to NGOs for help."

SCHOOL FOR ALL REFUGEE CHILDREN

The state quickly set up interpretation phone lines for Ukrainians to access GPs. Hurley said they should be available in every language, pointing out that GPs normally have to pay for interpreters themselves.

Asylum seekers "feel they're being sidelined in comparison to Ukrainians," said Sharon Mpofu, who arrived in Ireland from Zimbabwe four years ago seeking asylum. She now volunteers with the advocacy group, the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland.

"The state has proven that if they can do this for people coming from Ukraine, they can do it for everyone," she said.

Mpofu's asylum application was approved last year, but she remains in an asylum centre until she finds a place to rent, which is difficult due to soaring costs.

Mpofu found work in a solicitor's office, but admitted she was "at an advantage because we speak English in Zimbabwe. Many asylum seekers don't have English at all."

Language is also a barrier for many Ukrainians. About 70% of Ukrainians who attended employment support events said the need to speak English made it harder to find a job.

But some have succeeded. Natalya Krasnenkova and her son fled Kyiv last year and both already had a good level of English. Krasnenkova attends a college course in community development and leadership and has just started a new job.

"I sent my CV to a government organisation. It was my first CV I sent. I work just one day a week, but when I finish my course in the summer I will work full-time with them," she said.

"Now I will have more instruments and possibilities to help Ukrainians with jobs, basic needs, and advocating for their rights. I think my son is happy because when we arrived, he already had brilliant English," Krasnenkova said.

Krasnenkova and her son live in Killarney, a picturesque town among lakes and mountains in southwest Ireland that used to have a population of 10,000. Killarney has now been transformed by the arrival of 3,000 Ukrainians and 1,000 asylum seekers.

Hundreds of Ukrainians are taught at local schools, and while most people in the town welcome the new arrivals, some complain about added pressure on public services.

Some 92% of Ukrainian children in Ireland - more than 13,750 - are enrolled in primary and secondary schools, one of the highest rates in Europe.