    বাংলা

    Ukraine says it hit warship that Russia took from it in 2014 with a missile

    Russia took the Konstantin Olshansky from Ukraine, along with most of Kyiv's navy, when its troops occupied the Crimean peninsula in 2014

    Reuters
    Published : 26 March 2024, 09:11 AM
    Updated : 26 March 2024, 09:11 AM

    Ukraine hit the Konstantin Olshansky landing ship, which Russia captured from Ukraine in 2014, with a missile, Ukrainian navy spokesperson Dmyto Pletenchuk said on Tuesday morning.

    "Currently, this ship is not combat-capable," Pletenchuk said on national television. There was no immediate comment from Russia.

    Russia took the Konstantin Olshansky from Ukraine, along with most of Kyiv's navy, when its troops occupied the Crimean peninsula in 2014.

    "It had gone through a renovation and was being prepared for use against Ukraine, so unfortunately the decision was taken to strike this (ship)," Pletenchuk said.

    He added that a Ukrainian-made Neptune anti-ship missile was used for this.

    Ukraine, which still controls several hundred kilometres of Black Sea coastline despite Russian occupation of some of its southern regions, does not have any large warships.

    However, it has conducted a series of successful strikes on Russia's Black Sea fleet in recent months using missiles or seaborne drones.

    Ukraine's military claimed strikes on two other Russian landing ships in Crimea on Sunday.

    RELATED STORIES
    The moon rises behind St. Basil's Cathedral and towers of the Kremlin in central Moscow, Russia, March 21, 2024.
    Ukraine peace talks without Russia will fail: Peskov
    Peskov also told the news outlet Argumenty I Fakty that Russia was pursuing its two-year-old war on Ukraine to protect itself from the West
    Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev attends a ceremony marking the 240th anniversary of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, Crimea on May 13, 2023.
    Ukraine says it hit 2 Russian warships
    Transport infrastructure including passenger boats and buses were partially damaged during the attack
    People take shelter in a metro station during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 24, 2024.
    Kyiv, Lviv under Russian air attack
    Russia has been pounding Ukraine for days in attacks portrayed by Moscow as revenge for Ukrainian attacks during its recent presidential election
    Alla Antonova and her daughter Anastasia sit in a rental-apartment in Kyiv after Antonova escaped from her home in Russian-occupied Berdiansk amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, March 20, 2024.
    Ukrainian women tell of beatings, threats under Russian occupation
    Russia's diplomatic mission in Geneva does not immediately reply to a request for comment about the women's account

    Opinion

    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp
    Secrets to live a happy life
    Tasneem Hossain
    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin