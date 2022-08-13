Eleven dead in mass shooting in Montenegro, state prosecutor says

"The family was staying at the house of the shooter as tenants," Brdjanin said. He said the motive for the shooting was not yet known, and he did not give the name of the shooter but said he his initials were VB.

The shooter then walked out of his house and killed another 7 people. In a shootout with the police, a policeman was injured, Brdjanin said.

"When we arrived at the scene we saw nine dead bodies, including two children, and another two passed away on their way to the hospital," Andrijana Nastic, a state prosecutor, told Vijesti TV.