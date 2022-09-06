    বাংলা

    Russian missile attack kills three civilians in Kharkiv region

    The victims are two men, who died amid shelling in the village of Zolochiv, and a 73-year-old woman who was staying in a two-storey residential building

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Sept 2022, 07:52 AM
    Updated : 6 Sept 2022, 07:52 AM

    Three people died as a result of rocket fire in the Kharkiv region during the past day, including an elderly woman who died this night in Kharkiv city, the region's governor said on Tuesday.

    Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, is close to the Russian border and has been under constant shelling throughout the Russian invasion, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

    "That night, the enemy once again launched a rocket attack on Kharkiv," governor Oleh Synehubov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

    "In the Industrial district, a two-story building was damaged and a private residential building, in which a 73-year-old woman was staying, was destroyed. Unfortunately, she died," he said.

    Two men died amid shelling in the village of Zolochiv, north of Kharkiv.

    In a separate message, the governor reported a new rocket attack, but gave no details.

    Tuesday morning, an air raid alert was issued throughout Ukraine and the authorities reported explosions in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

    Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, denies deliberately targeting civilians. Its attacks have devastated Ukrainian towns and cities.

    RELATED STORIES
    Booster rocket or Roman dictator? Boris Johnson says farewell, for now
    Uk’s Johnson says farewell, for now
    Comparing himself to a booster rocket that had fulfilled its mission, the outgoing British prime minister says farewell to his Downing Street residence and office
    Shelling at Ukrainian nuclear plant highlights danger ahead of UN report
    Shelling at Ukraine nuke plant highlights danger ahead of UN report
    Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of risking nuclear disaster by shelling near Europe's largest nuclear plant
    Russia will respond to oil price caps by shipping more to Asia: energy minister
    Russia will respond to oil price caps by shipping more to Asia: energy minister
    Finance ministers of US, Germany, Italy, Japan, Great Britain, France and Canada gave a green light to Russian crude price capping idea to reduce Moscow's revenue
    Liz Truss to replace Boris Johnson as British PM on Tuesday
    Truss to replace Johnson as British PM on Tuesday
    Truss defeated rival Rishi Sunak in a vote of Conservative Party members for the party's leadership, promising to deliver tax cuts

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher