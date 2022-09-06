Russian missile attack kills three civilians in Kharkiv region

Three people died as a result of rocket fire in the Kharkiv region during the past day, including an elderly woman who died this night in Kharkiv city, the region's governor said on Tuesday.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, is close to the Russian border and has been under constant shelling throughout the Russian invasion, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

"That night, the enemy once again launched a rocket attack on Kharkiv," governor Oleh Synehubov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.