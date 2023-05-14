Zelensky in Berlin: we can make Russia's defeat 'irreversible'

Kyiv has ruled out the idea of any territorial concessions to Russia and has said it wants every inch of its land back. Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014 and since last year has claimed to have annexed four other Ukrainian regions, which Moscow now calls Russian land.

"Ukraine is ready for peace. But it demands, rightly and with our support, that this cannot mean to freeze the war and have a form of dictated peace by Russia," said Scholz.

PAST TENSIONS

Zelensky met on Saturday with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Pope Francis. He is seeking to shore up support from Ukraine's financial and military backers as they contend with a growing cost of living crisis at home.

Zelensky left open the prospect of a "risk that if the (counter)offensive is not very successful that there will be less support, but I don't think this is the general view".

"There are some countries that are thinking about it, but I don't think they've been very strong in their support for Ukraine throughout this period," he added, without specifying which countries could waver in their backing for Ukraine.

Zelensky visited Germany for the Munich Security Council in February last year, just before the war broke out. Germany was constrained in its support for Ukraine at that time both by its energy dependence on Russia and the pacifism that emerged from its bloody 20th century history.

Increasing its support required a major policy upheaval and a shift in mindset that Scholz dubbed a "Zeitenwende", or turn of era, in a landmark speech just days after the war broke out.

Zelensky flew to Berlin on a German government plane escorted over German airspace by fighter jets of the Luftwaffe air force, arriving in the middle of the night.

He was expected to travel on Sunday afternoon to Aachen in west Germany to receive the prestigious Charlemagne prize in honour of services to Europe.

The Ukrainian people, under Zelensky's leadership, are fighting not only for their country "but also Europe and European values", the prize committee said in a statement.