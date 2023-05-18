Devastating Italian floods leave behind wrecked farms and ruined homes

Noting that since then "almost everything" had been rebuilt, Bonaccini said, "that experience showed us that it can be done, and we will rebuild everything (again), I am sure of that."

According to the Coldiretti agricultural association, more than 5,000 farms were left under water in the region, which includesa so-called "Fruit Valley", as well as corn and grain fields.

"We had already estimated almost 1 billion euros of damage (from those floods), so imagine how much the figure will rise" with the new disaster, Bonaccini said, adding it was too early to give precise figures.

The floods are the latest in a series of extreme weather events that have slammed Italy over the past year, as once exceptional disasters become a regular part of life.

The government has promised an extra 20 million euros ($22 million) in emergency aid, on top of the 10 million euros allocated in response to previous floods two weeks ago, which killed at least two people.

Luxury sportscar maker Ferrari RACE.MI, which is based in Emilia-Romagna, announced a 1-million-euro donation.

At least 10,000 people were forced to leave their homes, and many of those who remained in flooded areas were left with no electricity. One of the dead was swept away from her home and washed up on a beach some 20 km away.