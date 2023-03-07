Britain to detail plan to ban asylum for Channel migrants

The new legislation will mean anyone who arrives on small boats will be prevented from claiming asylum and deported to so-called safe third countries, Sunak wrote in an article in The Sun newspaper on Tuesday.

"Those arriving on small boats aren’t directly fleeing a war-torn country or facing an imminent threat to life. Instead, they have travelled through safe, European countries before crossing the Channel," he said.

"The fact that they can do so is unfair on those who come here legally and enough is enough ... This new law will send a clear signal that if you come to this country illegally, you will be swiftly removed."

Just under two-thirds of those who arrive on small boats are granted asylum or another form of humanitarian protection, Home Office figures show.

The Refugee Council charity said tens of thousands of genuine refugees who would previously have been granted asylum would be "locked up like criminals" under the plans, which would "shatter" Britain’s commitments under the UN refugee convention.

Anger over immigration in some areas has played a defining role in British politics over the last decade, and was deployed successfully by campaigners as a tool to fuel support for Brexit ahead of the 2016 referendum.