Zelenskiy makes 11th hour plea for Ukraine war funds in Washington

Some Republicans, particularly those with the closest ties to former President Donald Trump, oppose more Ukraine aid and are asking about the war aims and how US money is being spent. They say any further money must be paired with changes to immigration policy -- an exceptionally divisive issue in US politics.

"The one person happiest right now about the gridlock in Congress is Vladimir Putin. He is delighting in the fact that Donald Trump's border policies are sabotaging military aid to Ukraine," Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer said.

Speaker Johnson said he would not act until the Senate passed legislation. "I implore them to their job because the time is urgent and we do want to do the right thing," he told reporters.

Zelenskiy was due to next head to the White House, where he and President Joe Biden will hold a news conference at 4:15 pm local time.

The White House told Congress on Dec 4 the government will no longer have funding to provide more weapons for Ukraine after the end of the year. Congress has approved more than $110 billion for Ukraine since Russia's February 2022 invasion but no new funds since Republicans took over the House from Democrats in January.