'Losing our best': activists killed in war seen as blow to Ukraine's future

"Misha was definitely another type of activist, who was ready to act in many different ways," said professor Yuliya Bidenko, who taught Alekseyenko political science. Misha is shorthand for his first name.

In different circumstances, Bidenko believes Alekseyenko could have sought a political career. His death, and those of other young idealists, could undermine the country's drive toward greater self-rule across its regions, she said.

Decentralisation was a key post-Maidan reform to empower local administrations.

The mass flight of millions of refugees after Russia's invasion has also dealt a blow to Ukraine's potential political class, Bidenko added.

'EXTREMELY NECESSARY'

In some cases, the war may also be forging future leaders, especially among the military and humanitarian volunteer organisations that are now trusted by 88% of Ukrainians, according to the Razumkov Centre think-tank in Kyiv.

Away from Kyiv, in far-flung places like Pokrovsk, about an hour's drive west of the besieged city of Bakhmut, people like Tsakhniv, the journalist, will be missed.

There, in 2018, he investigated an allegedly rigged tender process involving more than $10 million of European Investment Bank money to rebuild local schools and hospitals damaged after Russia's previous, covert, invasion of 2014.

His report led to a review by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), which scrapped the tenders, said colleague Davydenko. The UNDP confirmed to Reuters that new tenders were held and contracts awarded to different builders.

"People like this are just extremely necessary for us after the war," Davydenko said of Tsakhniv.