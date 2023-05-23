Greece's leftists to seek second vote instead of coalition government

Greece's leftists will receive an official mandate on Tuesday to form a coalition government after an inconclusive national election, but are expected to seek a second vote instead.

The conservative New Democracy party romped to victory with 40.8% of the vote in Sunday's poll which sent the leftist Syriza into a tailspin after taking 20.1% of the vote.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, a member of New Democracy, declined to seek a coalition on Monday, paving the way for a second vote on June 25 that he hopes his conservative party will win outright.

Without New Democracy, opposition parties do not have enough seats to form a ruling alliance, and all party leaders have indicated they will not hold exploratory talks. Syriza said that "the final battle" had yet to come.

"In the coming election our primary responsibility is to prevent the prospects of an almighty and uncontrollable ruler-prime minister," Syriza leader Alexis Tsipras said in a televised statement on Monday. "But also to protect the leading presence of the left in this country's political landscape."