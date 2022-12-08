    বাংলা

    Russians fired more than 1,000 times at Ukrainian power grid: interfax

    Ukraine now has a serious shortage of generating capacity, even though consumption is down between 25% and 30% compared to the pre-war period

    Reuters
    Published : 8 Dec 2022, 08:37 AM
    Updated : 8 Dec 2022, 08:37 AM

    Russian forces have fired more than 1,000 rockets and missiles at Ukraine's power grid, which is still working despite taking major damage, Interfax Ukraine news agency cited a senior official as saying on Wednesday.

    Volodymyr Kudrytsky, chief executive of the Ukrenergo grid operator, also told a meeting arranged by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) that his officials were scouring the world for the complex equipment needed for repairs.

    Eight recent waves of Russian air strikes on critical infrastructure have seriously damaged the grid and led to emergency and planned outages across the country.

    "These attacks represent the biggest blow to a power grid that humanity has ever seen. More than 1,000 shells and rockets were fired at electrical facilities and lines, including substations," Interfax Ukraine cited Kudrytsky as saying.

    Ukraine now has a serious shortage of generating capacity, even though consumption is down between 25% and 30% compared to the pre-war period.

    "The system is still working, it is integrated, not broken or disconnected," Kudrytsky said.

    President Volodymyr Zelensky later said Ukraine was increasing the electricity supply every day but noted problems in Kyiv and several other regions.

    "We should not forget ... that it is impossible to restore 100% of the energy system, as it was before the beginning of the Russian energy terror," he said in an evening video address.

    "Time is needed. That is why scheduled blackouts continue in most of the cities and districts," he continued.

    Ukrenergo said last week it had secured 300 million euros($315 million) in EBRD loans to restore power infrastructure damaged in the attacks and improve financial stability.

    RELATED STORIES
    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany, December 7, 2022.
    Germany's government looks inward as challenges mount, allies fret
    In its first year, Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government has driven the biggest overhaul of German policy since World War Two. The next year could be even tougher
    Police search a car as they secure the area after 25 suspected members and supporters of a far-right group were detained during raids across Germany, in Berlin, Germany December 7, 2022. REUTERS/Christian Mang
    Germany foils far-right coup plot
    Members of the Reichsbuerger (Citizens of the Reich) do not recognise modern-day Germany as a legitimate state
    Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video link in Moscow, Russia December 6, 2022.
    Ukraine war could be a long one: Putin
    Russia has been forced into a series of significant retreats in the face of Ukrainian counter-offensives, waged with increasing stocks of Western weaponry
    Police secures the area after 25 suspected members and supporters of a far-right terrorist group were detained during raids across Germany, in Frankfurt, Germany Dec 7, 2022.
    Germany arrests 25 suspected of far-right plot to overthrow state
    Suspected members and supporters of a far-right group were detained during raids in Germany

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher