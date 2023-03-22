To stay or go? The dilemma Ukrainians near front face every day

It was finally time for Vasyl Kurlyshchuk to leave.

When Ukraine's State Emergency Service evacuation team arrived outside the gate of his small home in the eastern village of Kalynivka on Tuesday, the 74-year-old began slowly sorting through his papers and faded picture albums.

A neighbour, Vera, came to say goodbye. She was going to stay in the settlement and wanted to know if Kurlyshchuk was taking his solar powered battery with him. He decided he would, so she left, bidding farewell.

Outside, the loud boom of outgoing artillery from Ukrainian positions and rumble of incoming shells fired from Russia's side of the frontlines less than 4 km (2.5 miles) to the east were a reminder of the dangers of staying.

Kurlyshchuk had lived in the house for more than 20 years, but now he planned to head to Kyiv, to join his son who left six weeks earlier. Not knowing when it will be safe to return, he bundled together his documents and black and white photos.

Collecting him was a team of rescue workers led by Artur Spytsyn, head of the emergency prevention department of the Bakhmut branch of the national State Emergency Service.

Just to the east of Kalynivka, Bakhmut is a city that since August has become the 13-month war's bloodiest battleground between Russian and Ukrainian forces, with thousands of soldiers on both sides killed there.

Himself a Bakhmut native, Spytsyn is one of dozens of officials and volunteers who risk their lives daily to get people out of dangerous places near the frontlines.