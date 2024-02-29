Ukraine says it identified 511 war crime suspects, convicted 81

Ukraine has identified 511 people suspected of war crimes since Russia's Feb. 2022 invasion and has already handed down 81 convictions, its prosecutor general said in Kyiv on Thursday.

Andriy Kostin was speaking at a war crimes conference alongside the chief prosecutors of Poland, Lithuania, Romania and the President of the EU justice arm, Eurojust.

At a press conference after their meeting, the prosecutors announced the signing of a two-year extension to the work of the Joint Investigation Team, an initiative by five European Union countries to probe war crimes in the conflict.

Russia has denied its troops commit war crimes, despite the conflict having killed thousands of Ukrainian civilians.