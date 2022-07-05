Italy declares state of emergency for drought-stricken north
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Jul 2022 02:50 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jul 2022 02:53 PM BdST
Italy on Monday declared a state of emergency for areas surrounding the river Po, which accounts for roughly a third of the country's agricultural production and is suffering its worst drought for 70 years.
The government decree will allow authorities to cut through red tape and take action immediately if they think it necessary, such as to impose water rationing for homes and businesses.
The Po is Italy's longest river which runs for more than 650 km (400 miles) through the wealthy north of Italy. However, many stretches of the waterway have run dry and farmers say the flow is so weak that sea water is seeping inland, destroying crops.
The government said in a statement that the emergency measures would cover lands that bordered the Po and the water basins of the eastern Alps.
Agricultural entrepreneur Federica Vidali, 29, checks her damaged soy plant, affected by salty seawater flowing into drought-hit River Po in Porto Tolle, Italy Jun 23, 2022. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File
"The state of emergency is aimed at managing the current situation with extraordinary means and powers, with relief and assistance to the affected population," the government said.
It added that further measures could be taken in future to deal with the drought which water authorities say is increasingly impacting central Italy after an extremely dry winter and spring followed by an exceptionally hot early summer.
Italian media have reported that Prime Minister Mario Draghi was also considering appointing a commissioner to coordinate the drought response, in a similar way to which the government created a commissioner to oversee the coronavirus crisis.
- Denmark shooting suspect held in psych ward
- Rusting Eiffel Tower in need of full repairs
- Russian cosmonauts celebrate Luhansk capture
- EU bank aims to raise €100bn to help rebuild Ukraine
- 6 dead as glacier collapses in Italy
- Ukraine withdraws from battered Lysychansk city
- British Army's Twitter, YouTube accounts restored after hack
- Russian scientist dies 2 days after arrest for treason
- Copenhagen shooting suspect held in psych ward, authorities rule out terrorism
- Rusting Eiffel Tower in need of full repairs: reports
- Russian cosmonauts celebrate capture of Ukraine's Luhansk region in space
- EU lending arm aims to raise 100bn euros to help rebuild Ukraine
- Glacier collapses in Italian Alps, killing at least six
- Ukraine withdraws from battered Lysychansk city; Russia claims major victory
Most Read
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Drastic fall in passenger numbers forces owners to cut Dhaka-Barishal launch fares
- Biman Bangladesh jets collide again at Dhaka airport
- Ex-BCL leader sets himself on fire at Press Club in Dhaka
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- Hasina travels to Tungipara with Joy, Saima via Padma Bridge
- Frequent power outages leave Bangladeshis fuming as gas supply crunch bites amid Ukraine war
- Bangladesh suspends funds for 'less important' projects as austerity drive ramps up
- Contractor Gazi Anis dies from burn wounds after setting himself on fire
- Bangladesh reports 12 new COVID deaths, highest daily count in four months