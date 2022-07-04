Russian cosmonauts celebrate capture of Ukraine's Luhansk region in space
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Jul 2022 04:07 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2022 04:07 PM BdST
Russian cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station on Monday celebrated Russia's capture of the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk, a significant milestone for Moscow in the war.
Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, described Moscow's capture of the Luhansk region as "a liberation day to celebrate both on Earth and in space."
The agency posted pictures of cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev and Sergei Korsakov smiling as they held up flags of Russia's proxies in eastern Ukraine, the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic and Donetsk People's Republic.
"This is a long-awaited day that the residents of the occupied areas of the Luhansk region had been waiting eight years for," Roscosmos wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
"We are convinced that July 3, 2022, will forever remain in the history of the (Luhansk People's) Republic."
Russia announced on Sunday that Russian and separatist forces had gained full control over the Luhansk region after capturing its last major city, Lysychansk.
Ukraine, which has vowed to regain the lost territory, said its troops had withdrawn from their last remaining bastion in the region to save the lives of its soldiers. Kyiv said its troops would regroup to launch a counter-offensive with the help of long-range Western weapons.
After being repelled in its initial attempt to capture the capital Kyiv in February, Russia has focused on driving Ukrainian forces out of the eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions where Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Kyiv since Russia's first military intervention in Ukraine in 2014.
- EU bank aims to raise €100bn to help rebuild Ukraine
- 6 dead as glacier collapses in Italy
- Ukraine withdraws from battered Lysychansk city
- British Army's Twitter, YouTube accounts restored after hack
- Russian scientist dies 2 days after arrest for treason
- Second Russian scientist detained on treason charges
- Blasts in Russian city near Ukraine kill 3
- Norway pledges €1bn to support Ukraine
- EU lending arm aims to raise 100bn euros to help rebuild Ukraine
- Glacier collapses in Italian Alps, killing at least six
- Ukraine withdraws from battered Lysychansk city; Russia claims major victory
- British Army's Twitter and YouTube accounts restored after hack
- Russian scientist dies two days after arrest for state treason
- Second Russian scientist from Siberian city detained on treason charges
Most Read
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Drastic fall in passenger numbers forces owners to cut Dhaka-Barishal launch fares
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- Biman Bangladesh jets collide again at Dhaka airport
- Amin Hilaly, ‘missing’ real estate boss named in NSU graft case, is found in Savar
- Bangladesh state minister apologises for power cuts fuelled by gas shortage
- Bangladesh’s exports climb to record $52bn in FY22
- Fire at Meghna Group packaging factory under control after 3.5 hours
- Lawyer defends ‘Tk 120m fees’ taken for settlement of Grameen Telecom cases
- Bangladesh bans motorcycles from highways for a week during Eid-ul-Azha