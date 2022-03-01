At least 411 people detained across Russia as anti-war protests continue
>> Mike Ives, The New York Times
Published: 01 Mar 2022 01:33 PM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2022 01:33 PM BdST
As anti-war protests continued across Russia, the police detained at least 411 people in 13 cities Monday, an activist group said.
The group, OVD-Info, said there had been at least 6,435 detentions in Russia since the invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24.
The protests are a remarkable display of defiance in a country where prosecutors sometimes seek prison sentences for demonstrators.
Early last year, there were nationwide demonstrations in the days after the Russian authorities arrested the opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
Those rallies were the most widespread in Russia since at least 2017, when thousands of citizens gathered in more than 100 cities to protest corruption.
Monday’s unrest unfolded amid growing public alarm in Russia over how sanctions imposed by the West in retaliation for the invasion would affect the country’s financial stability. As the currency cratered, some people rushed to withdraw cash from ATMs.
© 2022 The New York Times Company
