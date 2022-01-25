UK police investigating Downing Street lockdown parties
Published: 25 Jan 2022 05:14 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jan 2022 05:14 PM BdST
British police said on Tuesday it was investigating a series of events held at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street offices during strict COVID-19 lockdowns following allegations of parties that broke the law.
"I can confirm that the Met is now investigating a number of events that took place at Downing Street and Whitehall in the last two years in relation to potential breaches of COVID-19 regulations," Cressida Dick, the head of the Metropolitan Police, told a Greater London Assembly meeting.
