UK police investigating Downing Street lockdown parties

  >>  Reuters

Published: 25 Jan 2022 05:14 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jan 2022 05:14 PM BdST

British police said on Tuesday it was investigating a series of events held at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street offices during strict COVID-19 lockdowns following allegations of parties that broke the law.

"I can confirm that the Met is now investigating a number of events that took place at Downing Street and Whitehall in the last two years in relation to potential breaches of COVID-19 regulations," Cressida Dick, the head of the Metropolitan Police, told a Greater London Assembly meeting.

