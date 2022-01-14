Swedish PM tests positive for COVID as fourth wave surges
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Jan 2022 04:18 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2022 04:18 PM BdST
Swedish Social Democratic Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has tested positive for COVID-19, her spokesperson said on Friday, as a growing wave of infections swept the country driven by the more contagious omicron variant.
Andersson, 54, is one of several party leaders to have tested positive for the virus in the wake of a debate in parliament earlier this week while Sweden's king, queen and crown princess have all been hit with infections this month.
The Nordic country has repeatedly set new daily records for COVID cases this month amid a mounting fourth wave of the virus, raising pressure on the healthcare system and triggering the reimposition of many restrictions.
"She (Andersson) is following the current recommendations and will perform her duties from home. The PM is feeling well, given the situation," the spokesperson said.
The health agency expects cases, currently hitting highs of around 25,000 per day, to peak later this month when Sweden could reach almost 70,000 daily cases, according to its modeling.
