Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Jan 2022 11:34 AM BdST Updated: 09 Jan 2022 11:34 AM BdST
Russia responded angrily on Saturday to a comment by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Kazakhstan might have a hard time getting rid of Russian troops, saying he should reflect instead on US military meddling around the world.
Blinken on Friday challenged Russia's justification for sending forces into Kazakhstan after days of violent unrest in the Central Asian country.
"One lesson of recent history is that once Russians are in your house, it's sometimes very difficult to get them to leave," Blinken said. read more
Russia's foreign ministry called Blinken's remark "typically offensive" and accused him of joking about tragic events in Kazakhstan. It said Washington should analyse its own track record of interventions in countries such as Vietnam and Iraq.
"If Antony Blinken loves history lessons so much, then he should take the following into account: when Americans are in your house, it can be difficult to stay alive and not be robbed or raped," the ministry said on its Telegram social media channel.
"We are taught this not only by the recent past but by all 300 years of American statehood."
The ministry said the deployment in Kazakhstan was a legitimate response to Kazakhstan's request for support from the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, an alliance of ex-Soviet states that includes Russia.
The Kazakh intervention comes at a time of high tension in Moscow's relations with Washington as the two countries prepare for talks on the Ukraine crisis starting on Monday. read more
Moscow has deployed large numbers of troops near its border with Ukraine but denies Western suggestions it plans to invade.
- 'We'll p---you off': protesters hit back at Macron
- Fugitive Italian killer meets match in Google Maps
- Germany tightens dining rules, loosens quarantine
- Britain calls in military to tackle hospital COVID staffing crunch
- Omicron spike in German state heralds nationwide surge
- Proposal to put female state on pedestal stirs debate in Italy
- In Kazakhstan, Putin again seizes on unrest to try to expand influence
- Dutch find new ways to vent COVID frustrations
- Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan
- Anti-vax protesters tell France's Macron: 'We'll piss you off'
- Fugitive Italian killer finally meets his match: Google Maps
- Germany tightens dining rules due to omicron, loosens quarantine
- Britain calls in military to help with hospital COVID staffing crunch
- Omicron spike in most vaccinated German state heralds nationwide surge
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s textile students block key road as they demand online exams in pandemic
- Bangladesh’s new COVID cases soar by 1,116 in a day
- At least 21 dead as heavy snow traps drivers in their vehicles in Pakistan
- Omicron surge pushes US COVID hospitalisations toward record high
- TIB slams BB for giving 'unethical' advantage to Padma Bank
- 2022 will be a milestone in Bangladesh’s infrastructure development, says Hasina
- Jyotirmay Guhathakurta's relatives allege land grab in Banaripara
- Two die after being run over by bus in Dhaka’s Gulistan
- Tesla raises Full Self Driving software price to $12,000 in US, Musk says
- England fret over availability of middle order trio for Hobart