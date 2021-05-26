Girlfriend of Belarusian blogger 'confesses' in video, opposition cries foul
>> Reuters
Published: 26 May 2021 04:13 PM BdST Updated: 26 May 2021 04:13 PM BdST
The girlfriend of a Belarusian blogger detained with him on Sunday after a plane they were travelling on was forced to land in Belarus appeared in a video on Tuesday evening in which she made a confession that the opposition said looked forced.
Speaking fast and looking uncomfortable, Sofia Sapega, a Russian citizen and the girlfriend of blogger Roman Protasevich, said in the video that she was an editor of a Telegram messaging app channel that had publicised the personal data of Belarusian law enforcement personnel, a crime in Belarus.
A Ryanair passenger jet carrying Protasevich, a journalist critical of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, and Sapega was forced to land in Belarus on Sunday due to a bomb hoax in an act denounced by Western powers as "state piracy".
The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement that Sapega, a 23-year-old student, could face criminal charges under several articles of the Belarusian criminal code.
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the leader of the Belarusian opposition who operates from nearby Lithuania, said on Twitter that Sapega appeared to be under psychological pressure.
Franak Viacorka, an adviser to Tsikhanouskaya, said on Twitter that Sapega's confession appeared to have been made under duress.
"She is guilty of being a friend of Roman. And they forced her to confess to 'crimes' she did not commit," he wrote.
Belarusian authorities will keep Sapega in a pre-trial detention facility for two months, the TASS news agency reported, citing her father, Sergey Dudich.
Sapega's mother, Anna Dudich, said in an interview with Reuters on Tuesday that her daughter was innocent and simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Sapega felt fine and had not complained of inappropriate treatment, the RIA news agency reported, citing Russia's embassy to Belarus.
Sapega is a student at a university in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius. She was flying there on Sunday with Protasevich after their holiday in Greece to defend her master's thesis ahead of graduation, according to the university.
- Johnson considered COVID like swine flu: Cummings
- Protasevich’s girlfriend ‘confess’ in video
- UK failed in COVID crisis: Cummings
- EU partly to blame for migrant deaths: UN
- Cummings to laid bare UK's COVID 'disaster'
- Belarus is isolated over Ryanair incident
- Who is Roman Protasevich?
- The moment a Belarusian dissident knew his time was up
- UK PM Johnson considered COVID-19 a 'scare story' like swine flu: Cummings
- Girlfriend of Belarusian blogger 'confesses' in video, opposition cries foul
- UK failed 'disastrously' in COVID-19 crisis, PM Johnson's ex-chief adviser says
- EU partly to blame for Mediterranean migrant deaths: UN
- UK's COVID 'disaster' to be laid bare by PM Johnson's ex-chief adviser
- Belarus is isolated as other countries move to ban flights
Most Read
- Bangladesh agrees $200 million currency swap deal to help Sri Lanka
- Cyclone Yaas threatens heavy rains, floods along Bangladesh coasts
- Yaas becomes ‘very severe’ cyclone, powering through Bay of Bengal
- Villages in eastern India inundated as cyclone Yaas moves inland
- Mushfiqur century powers Bangladesh to first ever series win over Sri Lanka
- Palestinian envoy’s remarks on Bangladesh passport issue ‘irrelevant’, says Momen
- Bangladesh to buy 15m Sinopharm COVID vaccine doses from China
- When to watch a lunar eclipse and supermoon in late night skies
- COVID patient dies with black fungus symptoms in Dhaka
- With Cyclone Yaas 600km from Bangladesh coasts, humidity drives sizzling heat