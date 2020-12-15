WHO says authorities investigating new COVID-19 variant in England
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Dec 2020 01:30 AM BdST Updated: 15 Dec 2020 01:30 AM BdST
The World Health Organisation is aware of a new variant of COVID-19 that has emerged in Britain, but there is no evidence the strain behaves differently to existing types of the virus, it said on Monday.
"We are aware of this genetic variant reported in 1,000 individuals in England," the WHO's top emergencies expert Mike Ryan told a news briefing in Geneva. "Authorities are looking at its significance. We have seen many variants, this virus evolves and changes over time."
More stories
- Netherlands set for toughest lockdown yet
- 21 migrants found in Spanish sweat shop
- Trauma, tragedy, devastation after Nagorno-Karabakh war
- France takes on Islamist extremism with new bill
- London's finance district plots reboot as COVID compounds Brexit
- UK, EU leaders head into last-ditch Brexit talks
- Will the Russians take free vaccines?
- Britain gets ready for vaccine rollout
Most Read
- Hifazat-e Islam Secretary General Qasemi dies
- Bangladesh to suspend flights for COVID certificate breach
- Hifazat-e Islam is becoming ‘neo-Razakar’, says Sajeeb Wazed Joy
- BTRC gets Shyam Sunder Sikder as new chairman
- President Hamid, PM Hasina pay homage to martyred intellectuals
- Bangladeshi man sentenced to death for killing girlfriend in Singapore hotel in 2018
- Discovery of OC Pradip’s drug links led to Sinha murder: RAB
- Families of martyred intellectuals await justice 7 years after verdict against Mueen, Ashraf
- Ivermectin shows promise in treatment of COVID-19 patients: icddr,b
- Google's YouTube, Gmail recover after global outage