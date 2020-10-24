New clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh after Washington talks
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Oct 2020 04:34 PM BdST Updated: 24 Oct 2020 04:34 PM BdST
New clashes broke out between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces over Nagorno-Karabakh a day after talks in Washington to try to end the deadliest fighting in the mountain enclave in more than a quarter of a century.
Azerbaijan's defence ministry reported fighting in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, a part of Azerbaijan populated and controlled by ethnic Armenians.
Local officials accused Azerbaijan's forces of shelling buildings in Stepanakert, the largest city in the region, which Baku denied.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met separately with the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia on Friday in a new attempt to end nearly a month of bloodshed that Russian President Vladimir Putin said may have killed 5,000 people.
The collapse of two Russia-brokered ceasefires had already dimmed the prospect of a quick end to fighting that broke out on Sept. 27 over Nagorno-Karabakh.
Azeri forces say they have made territorial gains, including full control over the border with Iran, which Armenia denies. Nagorno-Karabakh's ethnic Armenian administration says its forces have repulsed attacks.
President Ilham Aliyev told French newspaper Le Figaro that Azerbaijan was ready to sit down for negotiations but blamed Armenia's actions for the continued hostilities.
"We are ready to stop even today," Aliyev was quoted as saying. "But, unfortunately, Armenia grossly violated the ceasefire ...If they don't stop, we will go to the end with the aim of liberating all the occupied territories."
U.S. President Donald Trump said "good progress" was being made on the issue but did not elaborate and declined to say if he had spoken with the leaders of either country.
Asked how his talks went, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told reporters "very good" as he exited the U.S. State Department, and added that work on a ceasefire would continue.
World powers want to prevent a wider war that draws in Turkey, which has voiced strong support for Azerbaijan, and Russia, which has a defence pact with Armenia.
Shortly before the Washington talks, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul that he hoped Moscow and Ankara could work together on resolving the conflict.
Differences over the conflict have further strained relations between Ankara and its NATO allies, with Pompeo accusing Turkey of fuelling the conflict by arming the Azeri side. Ankara denies it has inflamed the conflict.
Pompeo had said ahead of Friday's talks that he hoped the "right path forward" could be found.
But Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he saw no diplomatic resolution of the conflict at this stage, and Aliyev has described the prospects of a peace settlement as "very remote".
About 30,000 people were killed in a 1991-94 war over Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenians regard the enclave as part of their historic homeland; Azeris consider it illegally occupied land that must be returned to their control.
- New clashes in Nagorno- Karabakh after US talks
- She used to clean city hall. Now, she runs it
- France virus cases top 1m
- France extends virus curfew
- 'We're not going to lie down'
- Europe daily virus cases double in 10 days
- Spain first European nation to top 1m virus cases
- Socioeconomic factors drive virus risks for UK minorities
Most Read
- Bangladesh mobile financial service providers to launch interoperable transactions
- Barrister Rafique-Ul Huq, eminent jurist and philanthropist, passes away
- Govt mulls Dhaka circular waterway transportation relaunch after botched attempts
- Bangladesh schools unlikely to reopen in November: Dipu Moni
- Turning point in Thailand: Queen's brush with protest
- Rains drench Bangladesh as deep depression over Bay weakens
- At 14, bdnews24.com reaffirms its unflinching commitment to journalism
- Sudan becomes third Arab state to set aside hostilities with Israel this year
- COVID-19 circulating more quickly than in spring: French epidemiologist
- France extends curfew as COVID second wave surges in Europe