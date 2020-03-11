UK health minister Dorries diagnosed with coronavirus
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Mar 2020 10:12 AM BdST Updated: 11 Mar 2020 10:12 AM BdST
British junior health minister Nadine Dorries has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating, she said on Tuesday.
Dorries said she took "all the advised precautions" as soon as she was told of her diagnosis.
"Public Health England has started detailed contact tracing and the department and my parliamentary office are closely following their advice," she said in a statement issued through the UK's health department.
The Times reported that Dorries met hundreds of people in Parliament in the past week and attended a reception with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Britain's health minister, Matt Hancock, tweeted that he was "really sorry" to hear of Dorries' diagnosis. "She has done the right thing by self isolating at home," he said.
Earlier on Tuesday, the death toll in the United Kingdom from the coronavirus outbreak rose to six, British health officials said.
The health ministry also said the number of people who had tested positive for the virus had risen to 373 from 319.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Boris Johnson launches war on UK’s own deep state
- Vigilantes along Greek border with Turkey say, ‘no more’ to migrants
- Italy locks down much of the country’s north
- Vatican reports first case of coronavirus inside its walls
- First coronavirus death in Britain confirmed
- Italy’s elderly suffer heavy toll as coronavirus spreads
- A balancing act for Europe: Stop the migrants, support Greece, assuage Turkey
- Child dies at sea as Greece cracks down on migrants from Turkey
- Pope tests negative for coronavirus, Italy report says
- Virus pulls a pillar from the faithful in Italy’s north
Most Read
- Bangladesh quarantines elderly couple returning from Saudi Arabia
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- RAB to investigate two cases against Papia
- ECNEC approves Tk 177.77 billion Matarbari deep-sea port
- Turnout in schools remains normal despite coronavirus fears
- Hasina’s visit to Japan postponed over coronavirus outbreak
- Man of Bangladesh-origin becomes third coronavirus fatality in the UK
- Putin opens door to changes that would allow him to stay in power until 2036
- No new coronavirus patient in Bangladesh, first three ‘stable’
- Bangladesh places dozens under observation on return from abroad amid coronavirus fears